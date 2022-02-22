Real Madrid negotiating loan move with Chelsea for Eden Hazard- Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly in talks with Chelsea about a possible loan spell for Eden Hazard. Los Blancos believe loaning Hazard out would help them in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Since his €115million switch to the Santiago Bernabeu from the Blues in the summer of 2019, Hazard has failed to live up to sky-high expectations. In his debut season, he struggled with his weight and fitness. The following season, he barely made an impact, courtesy of multiple muscle injuries and fitness issues. The Belgian international has mostly been fit for selection this term but has not managed to earn Carlo Ancelotti's trust. Most of his appearances (22) have been off the bench and he is yet to produce anything worth writing home about.

Disappointed with his displays, Los Blancos have reportedly decided to loan him out of the club as soon as next summer. As per Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez, Madrid are currently contemplating loaning the Belgian out to Chelsea at the end of the season. The move, of course, cannot be completed until the summer, but the Whites are looking to finalize the deal beforehand.

Alvarez has claimed that the loan move won’t have a purchase clause included in the contract, meaning the winger will return to Madrid in 2023. Hazard’s current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2024.

Loaning Hazard out to Chelsea will aid Real Madrid in their pursuit of Haaland

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Erling Haaland in the last few weeks, and Alvarez claims Hazard’s loan move has an ulterior motive. Not only do Los Merengues want to get an underperforming player off their payroll, but they are also keeping an eye on Haaland’s situation.

The Real Madrid no.7 currently earns about £380,000 per week at the Bernabeu, which makes him the second-most expensive player in the squad. Getting even a percentage of his salary off their books could make Haaland’s acquisition a lot more feasible.

If the Belgian skipper is loaned out to Chelsea, Madrid could make a strong push for Borussia Dortmund’s goal machine in the summer transfer window.

