Real Madrid News Roundup: AC Milan want Los Blancos star, Sergio Ramos contract update and more - 12 May 2021

Real Madrid will head to the Lo Carmenes Stadium on Thursday knowing that anything less than a win against Granada will hurt their title hopes. With Barcelona stuttering to a 3-3 draw against Levante, the onus is on the Los Blancos to take advantage of the situation and move up in the La Liga table.

Atletico Madrid are due to play Real Sociedad later on Wednesday. If Los Indios fail to pick up all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano, Zinedine Zidane’s side could even climb to the top of the league with two games to play.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on 12 May 2021.

AC Milan want Real Madrid star

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz’s loan spell with AC Milan has been fruitful so far. The Spaniard has been in brilliant form since his move and has become an important player for the Rossoneri.

According to Managing Madrid via Diario AS, the Serie A giants are so impressed with the youngster that they are desperate to keep him at the club next season. Diaz is due to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season, but it is unclear whether he has a role to play at Real Madrid next season.

The club might consider loaning him back to AC Milan to continue his development. However, his chances of breaking into the Madrid first team would significantly increase if Zidane leaves in the summer.

Real Madrid yet to reach an agreement with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

According to Marca, Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement with Sergio Ramos over a contract extension. The Spaniard’s current contract will expire this summer and he is willing to stay if Los Blancos offer him a two-year deal, with only a 10% pay cut.

However, the La Liga giants have not budged from the one-year offer which was presented to the player in January.

Talks between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid are reportedly at a 'dead end' with the World Cup winner now expected to leave the club. [express] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 12, 2021

The club are under no pressure to keep their skipper at the Santiago Bernabeu. The recent form of Eder Militao and Nacho, coupled with David Alaba’s scheduled arrival in the summer, means that Real Madrid could part ways with Ramos at the end of this season.

Real Madrid could face a two-season Champions League ban

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus could be slapped with a two-season ban from the Champions League if they fail to withdraw from the Super League. The trio are the only clubs yet to leave the league from the original 12 participants and UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation against them.

UEFA have begun a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona, the last three teams still involved in the Super League.



Earlier this week Juventus were told to abandon the project or be thrown out of Serie A by the Italian Football Federation president. pic.twitter.com/bz3EqwwXJv — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 12, 2021

The remaining nine clubs have already signed the Club Commitment Declaration with UEFA last week. The three European giants will have to do the same if they wish to continue playing in the Champions League.

UEFA are confident that they will have their way even though the three clubs declared their allegiance to the Super League on Saturday.