Real Madrid News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Vinicius Junior row; Uruguayan midfielder wants to be future Los Blancos captain, and more - September 17, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga. Los Blancos have a 100% win record this season after eight games across competitions but are likely to be tested against their cross-town rivals this weekend.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on the racist remarks controversy surrounding Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Federico Valverde wants to be a future captain of the La Liga giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 17, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Vinicius Junior row

Vinicius Junior has been at the receiving end of racist comments.

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Vinicius Junior’s response to recent racist remarks regarding his on-pitch goal celebrations. The Brazilian stirred controversy with his antics during the game against Mallorca, but some of the criticism he received was in poor taste.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Ancelotti condemned the incident, stating that such racist activity is rare in Spain.

“Firstly, I think it’s important to highlight that I don’t usually see this kind of racism in Spain. The club made a statement, and Vinícius made a statement, and I agree with those. He is doing well and working as hard as ever with the rest of the team. This issue isn’t something we’ve discussed in our dressing room. We’ve been talking about football there,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian added that the episode hasn’t affected Vinicius.

“We haven’t discussed it because I think he already discussed it well in his statement. I haven’t given him any advice on this issue, since I’m not his father or brother. I’m not worried about how it might affect the game. I don’t think it’s affecting him, as I’ve seen him with his usual joy,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“We’re playing a football game, and it’s an away game, which we’re used to. Of course, Atlético’s fans will support their team. We’re just thinking about how to defeat them, nothing more.”

Vinicius is likely to be in the starting XI for the weekend’s game against Los Rojiblancos.

Federico Valverde wants to be future Real Madrid captain

Federico Valverde wants to be a future captain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde desires to be a future Real Madrid captain, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal.

The Uruguayan midfielder has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances for the La Liga giants. Valverde has drawn interest from clubs around Europe, although Los Blancos have no intention of letting him leave.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Federico Valverde’s dream is to become the captain of Real Madrid. Federico Valverde’s dream is to become the captain of Real Madrid. @diarioas 🇺🇾 Federico Valverde’s dream is to become the captain of Real Madrid. @diarioas https://t.co/Sn1bXeEPeK

The Uruguayan also wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and harbours a desire to wear the armband for Real Madrid. With the current squad leaders - Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho - in the final phases of their career, the 24-year-old could get his wish soon.

Eden Hazard is sixth highest paid footballer in 2022

Eden Hazard continues to struggle at Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard is the sixth highest paid footballer in 2022, according to Bleachers report.

The Belgian joined Real Madrid in 2019 as one of the most lethal attackers in the world. However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been a disappointment. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries and has been a pale shadow of the player who enjoyed tremendous success with Chelsea.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé is this year's top earner Kylian Mbappé is this year's top earner 💸 https://t.co/1hh8Dg2fiC

Despite his lackluster form with the La Liga giants, Hazard continues to enjoy a fat paycheque. The Belgian has a salary of $28.6 million and also earns $2.5 million from endorsements.

He currently makes $31.3 million per year, making him sixth in the highest paid footballers list for this year. Kylian Mbappe ($125 million) tops the list, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mohamed Salah.

