Real Madrid News Roundup: Chelsea looking to re-sign Hazard, Zidane praises team's effort after Huesca win, and more - 6th February 2021

Real Madrid bounced back to beat Huesca 2-1 in La Liga, and there were plenty of positives for Zinedine Zidane to take. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 6th February 2021:

Zinedine Zidane happy with the team’s fightback against Huesca

After falling to Levante in the Copa Del Rey a week ago, Real Madrid needed to show some spirit against Huesca, and they did just that.

Despite going behind early in the second half, the team controlled the game and never panicked. A brace by Raphael Varane settled the contest for the Whites, as they returned to winning ways.

After the game, Zidane said the win was important but they need to keep improving:

“We didn’t get off to the best start, but after 20 minutes we began to control the game. It was important to get the win and we have to keep improving and get back to our best football, which we all want to see at Real Madrid."

✍ Zidane: "The season is long, there is a lot left to go and we have to keep fighting. I'm happy with the match."#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/rtSiUID2v9 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 6, 2021

Chelsea willing to offer Real Madrid up to €50 million to sign Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has failed to shine at Real Madrid because of injuries, and the Blues are willing to re-sign the Belgian.

As per Defensa Central, Chelsea are willing to offer Real Madrid a fee of up to €50 million to reunite with their former star.

Hazard saw a lot of success at Chelsea, and won two league titles with the Londoners before moving to the Bernabeu in 2019.

Unfortunately, he has had an injury-ravaged spell at the club, and Real Madrid might get rid of him considering how injury-prone he has been, and his age.

Rafa Mir being considered as a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland

Rafa Mir has managed to resurrect his career at Huesca after a tough few years in England, and reports claim that Real Madrid might move in for him.

As per Defensa Central, Mir is being seen as a cheaper alternative to the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The club have refrained from spending big in the last couple of transfer windows, as the effects of the pandemic have been felt.

Mir has managed to score six times for Huesca this season while being on loan from Wolves, and will only have a year remaining on his Wolves contract next summer when he re-joins them.