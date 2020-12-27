Real Madrid News Roundup: Club planning to sell attacking star, summer move for Camavinga in the works, and more - 26th December 2020 

Real Madrid are preparing to face Elche on Wednesday and end 2020 on a high. They also have the chance to make it five wins in as many La Liga games. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 26 December 2020:

Real Madrid could sell Eden Hazard

When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard, many expected him to have the same impact Cristiano Ronaldo had at the club a decade ago. However, the Belgian has had a tough spell at the Spaish capital.

Hazard has had an injury-ravaged spell at the club so far, and just hasn’t been able to get a sustained run in the team to find his rhythm. The club are in a transition phase and that hasn’t helped Hazard either.

As per Don Balon (h/t Euro Sport), Real Madrid are already looking to sell Hazard to potentially fund moves for Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah.

It remains to be seen if they can manage that, considering it’s going to be hard to offload Hazard. The Belgian is on high wages and may not have too many suitors considering his form over the last couple of years.

The world is not the same since this break up pic.twitter.com/G8uzUoB9u8 — Hazard Stuff (@HazardStuff_) December 26, 2020

Fabrizio Romano has his say on Reguilon rumours

Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause when they sold Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur. The defender's impressive performances this season have given rise to rumours that they could consider re-signing him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has quashed those rumours by claiming that Reguilon is not looking at returning to Real Madrid, and is focused on doing well for the North London side.

“There are still people who say Real Madrid will buy Reguilon next summer," Romano said on the Here We Go podcast (h/t Football.London).

“Finally, the decision is up to the player and he is totally focused on Tottenham. He is so happy with the Tottenham atmosphere. Don’t worry Tottenham fans,” he assured.

Fabrizio Romano:



"Reguilon is so so happy at Tottenham. The club is so happy with this attitude. Today he is a part of Tottenham's project."



[via @podcastherewego] — THFCReport (@THFCReports) November 25, 2020

Real Madrid to move in for Camavinga in the summer

The Frenchman has impressed for Rennes since breaking into the senior team and is perhaps one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment.

Camavinga has been compared to Paul Pogba as he plays a similar role, and is someone Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admires, as per a report by Le 10 Sport.

The 18-year old is represented by Jonathan Barnett, who also represents Gareth Bale. The report claims that Barnett has a good relationship with Florentino Perez, which could help Camavinga’s move to Real Madrid next summer.