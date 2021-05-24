Real Madrid News Roundup: Eden Hazard makes decision on his future, Bundesliga star set to become first signing of the summer and more – 24th May 2021

Real Madrid face a crucial summer ahead of them at the moment, having conceded the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Among others, Los Blancos have to decide the future of Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos, both of whom could leave the club before the start of the next season.

A season without silverware for the first time in over a decade is expected to have its repercussions at the club.

No Real Madrid manager in recent times has survived the summer after failing to deliver trophies. However, exceptions could be made for the Frenchman.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid stories from May 24, 2021.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard makes decision on his future

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard has decided his future. The Belgian has endured a terrible time at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Now, according to Managing Madrid via Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito, Hazard wants to leave Los Blancos this summer and return to Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid might not be averse to selling the Belgian this summer but are expected to have trouble securing a hefty offer for his services. A return to Chelsea will also depend on Thomas Tuchel and his plans for the summer.

The Blues have rebuilt their squad since the player’s exit, and while the Belgian was one of their finest, it remains to be seen whether he will be welcomed back.

Bundesliga star set to become Real Madrid’s first signing of the summer

David Alaba

David Alaba has been linked with Real Madrid for some time and now acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player will play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to the Italian, the Austrian will join Los Blancos regardless of how Zidane’s future unfolds. Alaba has already put pen to paper on a pre-contract last month and is set to become the club’s first signing of the summer.

Real Madrid are sweating on the future of Raphael Varane, who could leave the club along with Ramos. In such circumstances, the arrival of Alaba would be a big boost for Los Blancos.

Gareth Bales opens up about his future

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has revealed that he has already made up his mind about his future. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Welshman also claimed that talking about it now would raise controversy.

“It just has to happen after the Euros. I know what I'm doing but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now. I am not thinking about anything other than Wales,” said Bale.

Bale has enjoyed a decent season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, finding the back of the net 16 times. The Real Madrid star’s current contract expires next summer.