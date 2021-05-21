Real Madrid News Roundup: French Superstar has agreement in place with Los Blancos, club interested in Bundesliga striker and more – 21 May 2021

Real Madrid will head into this weekend’s game against Villarreal with their La Liga title hopes pinned on Real Valladolid. The odds heavily favor current league-leaders Atletico Madrid, who can lift the coveted trophy if they secure all three points against Valladolid.

Los Blancos will also need to win their game against Villarreal and hope for a miracle at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. Real Madrid were handed a setback on Friday, with reports surfacing that Eden Hazard had failed to complete the training session with the rest of his teammates.

The Belgian has suffered an injury-riddled season so far and could be a doubt for Saturday’s must-win game.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid news on 21 May 2021.

French Superstar has agreement in place with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly Real Madrid’s number one target this summer. According to Marca via Bruno Satin, the player already has an agreement in place with the La Liga giants. Satin, however, did add that Los Blancos have to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell for the move to go through.

“I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid. At first, there will be an agreement on the player's part but there's also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree,” said Satin.

🚨🎙| Bruno Satin (a renowned French agent): ”Kylian Mbappé and his family have an agreement in principle to sign for Real Madrid in terms of the player's conditions.”

[@MadridXtra via @LateFootClub] pic.twitter.com/sB9sUb9boj — KMbappeTeam. (@KMbappeTeam) May 21, 2021

Los Blancos interested in signing Bundesliga striker

Robert Lewandowski

According to reports, Real Madrid are interested in signing Bundesliga goal-machine Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker continues to be one of the top goalscorers in world football and has been prolific for Bayern Munich since joining them in 2014.

Lewandowski has 47 goals from 39 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians this season.

Sky Germany | Real Madrid are one of the clubs interested in Robert Lewandowski whose favourite destinations at this point are Spain and England. Chelsea are leading the way. #cfc pic.twitter.com/UBUungdwPA — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 20, 2021

The player’s current contract expires in 2023 and he is said to be looking for a new challenge either in Spain or in England. Real Madrid are among a handful of clubs monitoring the player.

Real Madrid star contemplating retirement at the end of his contract

Gareth Bale

According to AS, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale intends to hang up his boots when his current contract expires in 2022.

The Welshman is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, where he has managed to score14 goals from 33 appearances for the Premier League side. Bale is due to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The Welshman has endured a difficult time on the pitch in recent years, with injuries affecting his game time with Real Madrid. Bale failed to deal with his injuries during his loan stay with Spurs but is now focused on performing well for Wales at Euro 2020.

Bale will be 33 years old once his contract with Los Blancos ends next summer and it appears that he will not be interested in extending his stay with the Spanish giants.