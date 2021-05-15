Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos eager to sign French Superstar, Manchester United offer €45m for star defender and more – 15th May 2021

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will play their 37th game of the La Liga season on Sunday. Los Blancos will travel to San Mames to face Athletic Club, while Atletico will welcome Osasuna to the Wanda Metropolitano. Both teams will be targeting all three points, well aware that a defeat could turn the tide in the other’s favor.

With Barcelona stuttering in the title race, Real Madrid are the only team with a chance to catch Atletico Madrid if the leaders falter in their last two games. Zinedine Zidane will be hoping for a win on Sunday to keep the pressure on Diego Simeone’s side.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid news on 15 May 2021.

Real Madrid eager to sign French Superstar

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will do everything possible to sign French Superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to reports. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Paris Saint-Germain forward, and Mbappe also dreams of playing in the Santiago Bernabeu one day. It was previously believed that the COVID-19 pandemic would affect the Spanish giants’ chances of securing the player, but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

🌗| Real Madrid's board will do its best to sign Mbappe, who wants to come to Madrid with Zidane at the club. @abc_deportes #rmalive pic.twitter.com/tvQYN55HJ7 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 14, 2021

Mbappe wants to play under Zidane at Real Madrid. With Zizou’s future at the Bernabeu in doubt, this could prove to be a problem for the club.

Manchester United willing to offer €45m for star defender

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are willing to offer €45 million for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to Managing Madrid via Diario AS. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022 and talks of an extension have not yielded a positive outcome. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defense this summer and believe Varane would be the ideal man to partner Harry Maguire.

📝 | #MUFC are holding talks with Real Madrid's 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane [Manchester Evening News] — UtdXclusive 🔰 (@UtdXclusive) May 15, 2021

The report also claims that Real Madrid want €70m for the 28-year-old star. With the future of Sergio Ramos also hanging in the balance, Varane’s departure could create a void in Los Blancos' defense. David Alaba is expected to join as a free agent in the summer and could potentially fill the vacuum.

Real Madrid still interested in Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Real Madrid still maintain an interest in French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, according to MARCA. The La Liga giants have been monitoring the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder and were favorites to win the race for his signature. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted their plans. Meanwhile, Camavinga switched agents and joined Jonathan Barnett, who also represents Gareth Bale.

The club has a tumultuous relationship with Gareth Bale, which could hamper their chances of landing Camavinga. But after Real Madrid's defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, the club's hierarchy are eager to strengthen their midfield in the summer. Los Blancos believe Camavinga would be the ideal target. Real Madrid could still face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the player.