Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos offer for Max Allegri revealed, star defender wants to stay at club and more – 18th May 2021

Real Madrid are gearing up for the season finale against Villarreal, which has been rescheduled for Saturday. La Liga have brought forward games that could affect the final standings of the league table to Saturday. Atletico Madrid also kick-off against Real Valladolid at the same time, which could lead to a blockbuster end to the season.

Los Rojiblancos hold a slender two-point lead over Real Madrid, and a win against Valladolid will guarantee them the La Liga trophy, regardless of the result of the Los Blancos game. Zinedine Zidane, whose future continues to hang in the balance, can only hope that Atletico Madrid falter, in which case, a win against Villarreal will secure his third La Liga trophy as a manager.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid news on 18 May 2021.

Real Madrid offer for Massimiliano Allegri revealed

Massimiliano Allegri

Real Madrid have begun preparations for life after Zidane, with Massimiliano Allegri and Raul among the favorites to replace the Frenchman if he leaves. According to MARCA, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has already contacted the former Juventus manager and has even tabled an offer for his services.

Allegri has had a 2 year contract (with option for a third) at €10M a season from Real Madrid offered to him.



He’s been meeting often with Perez. Juventus are pressing for Zidane.



📰 via Gazzetta pic.twitter.com/CeE4WYIrBc — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 18, 2021

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to give Allegri a two-year deal worth €10m per year, with an option of an additional year. The Italian’s appointment could see Zidane take over the reins at Juventus, with Andrea Pirlo unlikely to stay in charge next season.

Sergio Ramos wants to stay

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is currently locked in negotiations with Los Blancos as he nears the end of his current contract. The Spaniard will be a free agent this summer and is expected to leave Real Madrid to start anew, with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested in his services.

🚨🌖| Sergio Ramos wants to stay at Real Madrid. @jrdelamorena #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 17, 2021

However, according to reports, Ramos wants to stay at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has been at the club since 2005 and has enjoyed a spectacular career at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is willing to take a pay cut to extend his stay but is holding out for a two-year deal. Real Madrid have only offered a one-year contract so far.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema set to be included in the France squad for Euro 2020

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is all set to be included in France's squad for Euro 2020. Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps will announce his final shortlist for the summer tournament later today. According to Football Espana via L'Equipe, Benzema will be part of the squad.

The French striker has not played for his country since 2015, when Deschamps removed him from the squad due to an ongoing controversy involving Mathieu Valbuena. The French manager stood by his decision despite Benzema's blistering form with Real Madrid. However, it appears that Deschamps is now willing to give the striker another chance in the national team.