Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos receive blow in striker pursuit, 10 players placed on the transfer list and more – 16th May 2021

Real Madrid stayed on Atletico Madrid’s toes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday, with Nacho scoring the all-important goal in the 68th minute.

Los Indios, on the other hand, managed to come back from 0-1 down to win 2-1 against Osasuna, which kept them two points ahead of Los Blancos.

The results ensure a blockbuster end to the La Liga campaign next weekend, when Real Madrid face Villarreal at home, while Atletico Madrid travel to Jose Zorrilla Stadium to face Real Valladolid.

If Los Blancos win the game and Los Indios fail to gather all three points from their tie, Zinedine Zidane will lift his third La Liga trophy as a manager.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on May 16, 2021.

Real Madrid receive blow in striker pursuit

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian recently helped his club win the DFB-Pokal by scoring a brace against RB Leipzig in the final, and has already scored 39 goals from 39 games this season.

Haaland is among the top targets for Los Blancos this summer, although the club is expected to face stiff competition for his signature from Barcelona as well as Manchester City.

However, speaking to Sky Sports in Germany, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that their prized asset will not leave the club this summer.

“We are still planning with him. He will play for us next season," said Zorc.

10 Real Madrid players placed on the transfer list

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have placed 10 players on their transfer list ahead of the summer, according to reports. The list includes the likes of Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane, Gareth Bale and Marcelo.

10 Real Madrid players including Eden Hazard, Raphaël Varane, Gareth Bale and Marcelo have been placed on the transfer list. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/wjI3TzhkGp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 17, 2021

It is not hard to imagine Bale – currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur – and Marcelo on the list, given that both players are no longer in the club’s plans.

Varane also looks set to leave the club this summer, as Real Madrid are yet to convince the player to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Hazard, meanwhile, has struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in the summer of 2019 and has managed just 43 appearances for the club over two seasons, scoring only five times.

Zinedine Zidane denies informing players that he is leaving

Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, regardless of whether Los Blancos retain their La Liga title.

Recent rumors suggested that the Frenchman had informed his players that he was leaving the club. However, he has now denied those reports.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off'? People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players," said Zidane.

Zidane denies Real Madrid exit talk 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8nCr9g75sB — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021