Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos set to sign star defender, club preparing for mass exodus and more – 19 May 2021

Real Madrid will be hoping for a miracle this weekend when they welcome Villarreal to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano for the final game of the season. Los Blancos have dragged the La Liga title race to the wire after securing a 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday, thanks to Nacho’s 68th-minute winner.

The Spanish giants will have to win their game against the Yellow Submarines and also rely on Real Valladolid to get a result against Atletico Madrid to be crowned champions.

However, Real Madrid will be without Toni Kroos for the game, with the German testing positive for COVID-19. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos are also trying to be cleared ahead of Saturday’s crunch tie.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid news on 19 May 2021.

Real Madrid set to sign Bayern Munich defender

David Alaba

According to reports, Real Madrid are set to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian’s current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire this summer and the player has been linked with a move to Madrid as a free agent.

TRUE ✅ David Alaba will sign his 5-years-contract at @realmadrid soon @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 19, 2021

It now appears that Alaba is all but certain to play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. The Austrian will sign a five-year contract soon, but Real Madrid are not expected to make the news official before the end of the season.

With the futures of Varane and Ramos hanging in the balance, Alaba will be a welcome addition to the Los Blancos squad ahead of next season.

Los Blancos preparing for mass exodus in the summer

According to Marca, Real Madrid are planning to change their approach towards fringe players this summer. Los Blancos will no longer be loaning out players that are not part of the first-team setup. Instead, such players will be sold to generate funds to help finance incoming signings over the summer.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is expected to use player sales to help bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. As a result, many Real Madrid players currently out on loan could be sold this summer.

Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic are all expected to leave, but Martin Odegaard could be the sole exception.

Real Madrid set to award Karim Benzema with a new contract

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's stand-out performer this season and the club is ready to reward him for his brilliant form. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos will offer the Frenchman a new deal that will see him stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2023.

Benzema’s magic moment continues. Real Madrid are planning to offer Karim a new contract until June 2023 in the next weeks, there’s no rush - the relationship is great, Real will discuss with Benzema ‘at the right moment’ as they’re so happy with him. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Real #Benzema — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021

Benzema enjoys a stellar relationship with the club hierarchy and Real Madrid are happy with the player's contributions. Los Blancos are in no hurry to begin negotiations and will sit down with the Frenchman in the next few weeks.