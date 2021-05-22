Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos in talks with Inter Milan star, Club willing to sell Spanish midfielder and more – 22nd May 2021

Real Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Saturday hoping to do something they have never done before.

To date, the La Liga title has been decided on the final day on 11 occasions, but Los Blancos have never won the title when they were not leading the race on the final day.

As such, Real Madrid might have to create history on the final day if they wish to finish the season on a high.

Los Blancos are aiming to retain their league title for the first time in over a decade but will have to do so without Eden Hazard, who has been ruled out of the game with a minor injury.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Real Madrid stories from May 22, 2021.

Real Madrid in talks with Inter Milan star

Lautaro Martinez

Real Madrid have met with representatives of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez and expressed a desire to bring the Argentinian to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

Alejandro Camano, the player’s agent, has also had a conversation with Atletico Madrid, who are interested in the player.

Real Madrid believe the 23-year-old could be a good alternative to Erling Haaland, who is unlikely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Martinez was very close to joining Barcelona last summer before a deal broke down in the eleventh hour.

The Nerazzurri are not eager to sell the Argentinian, but Los Blancos share a cordial relationship with the Serie A side and could convince them to part with their prized asset.

Los Blancos willing to sell Spanish midfielder

Dani Ceballos

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will sell Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer if they receive a suitable bid for the player.

The Spaniard is currently in his second loan spell with Arsenal but has failed to show any signs that he could break into the Los Blancos team next season.

Dani Ceballos will leave Arsenal after his loan spell, he’ll be one of the many players leaving the club. There’s no chance to stay - he’s coming back to Spain. 🇪🇸 #AFC



Real Madrid are open to sell him on a permanent deal this summer, waiting for new proposals. ⏳⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2021

A third loan spell with the Gunners is unlikely and Ceballos will return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

He is expected to be one of many departures from the Emirates at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has managed 40 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Real Madrid determined to keep Vinicius Junior at the club

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have no intentions of selling Vinicius Junior in the summer, according to reports. However, Los Blancos want the Brazilian to improve his tally for the club next season.

Vinicius moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo in 2018 and has made 117 appearances for the senior side, scoring 15 goals.

📍🌗| Real Madrid are NOT planning to sell Vinícius Júnior, but they hope his numbers keep improving. 🇧🇷 @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/wqJOl25BL6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 22, 2021

The 20-year-old has managed six goals from 48 appearances this season. Real Madrid hope the player can build on his performance and further improve his numbers next term.

There is interest from around Europe for Vinicius, but Los Blancos are adamant that he will not be sold.