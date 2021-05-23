Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos will not improve offer for star defender, Zidane speaks about his future and more – 23rd May 2021

Real Madrid put up a spirited fight on the final matchday of the season against Villarreal, coming back from being a goal down in the early stages of the first half to ultimately win the game in injury time.

The visitors went ahead in the 20th minute through Yeremi Pino, but Karim Benzema brought Los Blancos back into the game in the 87th minute. Luka Modric slotted home the winner in the second minute of second-half injury time.

However, their victory was of little significance to the La Liga title race as Atletico Madrid masterminded a comeback of their own against Real Valladolid and ended the season as champions.

It means that Real Madrid have finished the season without silverware for the first time since 2009/10.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Real Madrid stories from May 23, 2021.

Real Madrid will not improve offer for star defender

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid will not improve their offer for Sergio Ramos, according to Managing Madrid via ABC. The Spaniard’s current deal expires this summer and he is free to sign with a potential suitor if he pleases.

Ramos is eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but is not pleased with the deal from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have already tabled the option of a one-year extension with a 10% reduction in wages. Ramos has no problem taking a pay cut but wants a two-year deal, which Los Blancos are not ready to offer.

The La Liga giants believe that the Spaniard will leave the club this summer, with firm interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Zinedine Zidane speaks about his Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane refused to indulge in his future at the end of Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal. Speculation is ripe that the Frenchman is on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, with the club waiting on his final confirmation.

However, the Real Madrid manager remained coy about his future, revealing that he would soon sit down with the club.

“Right now, we need to be relaxed and then when things have calmed down in the next few days then I'll talk to the club, and that's that, but today's not the day. Soon we'll see what happens, not only with me but with everything the club is planning for next season,” said Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane: “I’m not going to decide my future immediatly, I’ll speak with the club in the next days and we will see”. 🚨 #Real



Real Madrid are waiting for his final decision. In case Zizou leaves, Massimiliano Allegri will be the favourite to replace him. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2021

Los Blancos will prioritize squad reinforcements ahead of Zidane stay

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will put more emphasis on squad reinforcements this summer than on attempts to convince Zidane to stay, according to Marca.

After a disappointing season, the focus is now on building a team capable of fighting on all fronts next season.

Zidane at Real Madrid:



263 Matches

- 174 Wins (66% win percentage)

- 53 draws

- 36 losses



- 605 goals scored, 267 conceded



- 3x Champions League

- 2x World’s Best Club Coach

- 2x La Liga

- 2x Spanish Super Cup

- 2x UEFA Super Cup

- 2x FIFA Club World Cup



Legend. pic.twitter.com/Mt2xy3cXS4 — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) May 23, 2021

A few older players are expected to leave, while others might have to play second fiddle to emerging talents in the squad.

Kylian Mbappe remains the top target, with Los Blancos willing to risk Zidane’s departure to ensure they build a better squad over the summer.