Real Madrid News Roundup: Squad update following Cadiz clash, Perez speaks on Kylian Mbappe and more | 22nd April, 2021

Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 on Wednesday to briefly go top of the La Liga table. Goals from Karim Benzema and Alvaro Odriozola were enough to see Los Blancos put Cadiz to the sword.

Zinedine Zidane's side are in the thick of things in the title race, and are currently only three points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Real Madrid face a high-flying Real Betis side on Saturday, with Zidane knowing that any slip-up could cost them their chances at winning La Liga at this stage of the season.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 22nd April, 2021

Real Madrid injury update

Real Madrid will hope to have some key players back for their clash against Chelsea

Marca has provided an injury update following Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Cadiz on Wednesday.

Los Blancos went into the game missing some key names that Zinedine Zidane would hope to have back in the squad sooner rather than later. The report states that club captain Sergio Ramos can be expected to make his return to the squad soon, however the Spaniard remains a doubt for next week's Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea.

Midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric missed out on the clash against Cadiz due to injury, and Zidane is set to keep them sidelined for the game against Real Betis at the weekend in order to have them ready for the clash against Chelsea. Ferland Mendy also missed the game on Wednesday, but should be back in contention next week.

Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde are both ruled out for an indefinite period of time due to injury and COVID-19 respectively.

Aleksander Ceferin casts doubt over Chelsea clash

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has spoken about the sanctions that could take place for the clubs involved in the European Super League fiasco.

The Slovenian was asked what would be in store for the clubs involved, which include both Real Madrid and Chelsea, who face each other in the UEFA Champions League semi-final next week. Ceferin hinted that there could be a chance that the fixture will be called off. As reported by Marca, he told Slovenian TV:

"The key is that this season has already started, so broadcasters would come at us for damages if we don't play the semi-finals. So, there's a relatively small possibility that this match isn't played next week. But, things could be a little different in the future."

Florentino Pérez:



“Why Ceferin says that there is a small chance that Real Madrid-Chelsea won’t be played? Why? I don’t understand” — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 21, 2021

Florentino Perez speaks about potential Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season

Florentino Perez has spoken about Real Madrid's pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos' president insinuated that the club do not have the financial resources to sign the Frenchman in the summer, continuing his agenda to promote the European Super League. As reported by Marca, he told La Ser:

"Without the Super League, there will be no big signings, it's impossible to make any great signings if the money is not there, but we are going to continue working on the Super League. If Mbappe doesn't come this year, nobody at Real Madrid will beat themselves up. If things don't happen it's because they can't be done. I believe that the supporters are happy with my work."

🚨🎙️| Florentino Perez:

“Signing Mbappé? Be patient. Real Madrid needs a change. That's all I'm saying. We need the excitement back.” pic.twitter.com/I8gVvj48lD — KMbappeTeam. (@KMbappeTeam) April 19, 2021