Real Madrid News Roundup: Varane out of Liverpool clash, Los Blancos make Haaland decision and more | 6th April, 2021

Real Madrid have been struck by multiple injuries ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool tonight.

The Los Blancos have a crucial week ahead of them as they take on Liverpool in both legs of the quarter-finals and face Barcelona in the La Liga over the weekend. Zinedine Zidane will know that the next three fixtures will be a season-defining run of fixtures for Real Madrid.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 6th April, 2021

Raphael Varane tests positive for COVID-19

Varane will be a huge miss for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have confirmed that French defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of action for the foreseeable future.

An official statement on the club's website read:

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player Raphaël Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning."

This will come as a huge blow to Zinedine Zidane, as he will not have his preferred centre-back pairing of Varane and club captain Sergio Ramos during a testing week.

❗| Varane had a contact with a positive person and did the PCR test twice which resulted positive. He's been isolated and has NOT had contacts with his teammates since yesterday. @JLSanchez78 [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2021

Real Madrid no longer interested in Erling Haaland

Haaland has been in unbelievable form this season

Real Madrid have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to Eurosport, the Los Blancos have lost patience with Haaland's agent Mino Railo and are now feigning interest in the Norwegian hitman to drive his price up and put him out of Barcelona's reach.

Last week, Raiola and Haaland's father were in Spain to meet with representatives of Real Madrid and Barcelona in order to discuss a summer move. Real Madrid are reportedly more interested in signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are fabricating transfer interest in Erling Haaland to drive up the price for other prospective buyers, according to reports.



[Mail]#footballextra pic.twitter.com/FKQpdNHozr — Football Extra (@football_extra) April 6, 2021

Nacho agrees with Mohamed Salah over Real Madrid being weakened

Nacho in action for Real Madrid

Spanish defender Nacho has echoed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's opinion about Real Madrid being a weaker side than the one that faced Liverpool in the finals of the Champions League in 2018.

Salah said that the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale would make a huge difference because of the duo's quality. Speaking to Marca ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Liverpool, Nacho was in agreement with Egyptian and said:

"Salah did not tell any lie to MARCA. Since that final, we have lost Cristiano and they are champions. But there is not that much difference. We enter the tie in a very good way. We are focused on our job."