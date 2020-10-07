Real Madrid news roundup: Zidane convinced a star player to stay, Los Blancos to offer a new contract to a veteran midfielder, and more - 7th October 2020

Real Madrid had a very quiet transfer window and stuck to their plan of not making any new player signings. Florentino Perez had insisted that the club will not sign any player this summer as Los Blancos only focused on outgoing transfers.

With the transfer window closing on 5th October, some players have spoken about why they opted to stay at the club as rumours of new contracts for a few others have also popped up.

Zinedine Zidane convinced Martin Odegaard to stay at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has revealed that it was Zinedine Zidane who convinced the former to return to Real Madrid this season. The Norwegian midfielder said that he spoke with the Real Madrid manager before making a decision about his future earlier this summer.

In an interaction with the media ahead of Norway’s UEFA Euro 2020 playoffs and Nations League games, Odegaard said:

“In principle, the agreement was there for me to spend two years at Real Sociedad, but I received a call from Real Madrid, and they wanted me back. It was natural; it was not a drama. There was no big discussion. I have always had a goal and the dream of playing at Real Madrid. The club and Zidane wanted me at Real Madrid, that’s all. Yes, I spoke with Zidane. I play where he tells me, and if I have the opportunity, I don’t care what position it is in.”

Real Madrid may offer a new contract to Luka Modric

Luka Modric was on the verge of leaving Real Madrid last summer, but now it looks like he is set to extend his stay at the club. The Croatian player is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to pen a new deal, according to a report in Marca.

Inter Milan had been linked with the Ballon d’Or winner. But the San Siro side were reportedly not willing to pay anything for the midfielder, and thus Real Madrid did not let him go.

Advertisement

Brahim Diaz does not regret joining Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz forced a move for Real Madrid from Manchester City but failed to deliver at the Spanish club. The Spaniard is now on loan at AC Milan, and reports suggest that the Italian club have an option to buy the player as well.

When asked by AS if he regretted moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, the midfielder said:

“Not at all! How could I? This is Madrid we’re talking about. I’m fond of Zidane,=. He’s been a great player, and he’s a winner also as coach. He’s always given me good advice. What he told me before I left Madrid is something that should remain between the two of us, but I’m fond of him.”

Brahim Diaz wants to use his loan spell at Milan to earn a place back in the Real Madrid squad once again, but it may be far from simple to accomplish the same.