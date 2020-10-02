Real Madrid news roundup: Zidane and Courtois comment on Eden Hazard's injury, Madrid draw a former winner in Champions League group stage - 1st October 2020

Real Madrid have already intimated that they will not be signing any new players this summer. However, manager Zinedine Zidane has kept the door open for players to leave the Los Blancos this summer and has already let go of some of them.

Here are the top Real Madrid stories of the day as on 1st October 2020:

Zinedine Zidane provides an update on Eden Hazard's injury

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that the latest injury suffered by Eden Hazard is different from the one suffered by the Belgian playmaker last season. The Belgian has been sidelined for a long time since he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The Real Madrid manager has not provided a timeline for the return of the player when he said:

"It's a different injury, it's a muscular one. But I can't say how long he'll be out for. It happened in the final training session, and we thought it was just stiffness, but it turned out to be something more. That can happen. He is frustrated because he was doing well."

Eden Hazard has missed more games for Real Madrid in the last year than he did for Chelsea during his 7-year stint at the London club.

Thibaut Courtois comments on Eden Hazard's injury

Eden Hazard's latest injury will see him on the sidelines for some more time as the player is set to miss Real Madrid's next few upcoming fixtures. Thibaut Courtois, when commenting on his compatriot's injury, said that:

"He's a bit sad because he was training very well this whole week and was looking forward to coming back. He had his usual speed, the one I know. This injury is a bit of a setback, but at least it's not related to his ankle."

Advertisement

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard played together at Chelsea for a long time before moving to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid paired with Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Real Madrid have drawn Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach in Group B of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group, with Antonio Conte's Serie A side expected to provide Los Blancos their stiffest challenge.

The draw pits Real Madrid against their former player Achraf Hakimi who joined three-time Champions League winners Inter Milan this season. The right-back moved from Real Madrid to Inter in the summer after spending two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.