Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane informs players he is leaving, Los Blancos targeting Carlo Ancelotti and more – 16th May 2021

Real Madrid travel to the San Mames Stadium on Sunday to face Athletic Club in the penultimate game of La Liga. A defeat could put an end to the title race for Los Blancos, who are currently two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. A win would help Zinedine Zidane go into the season finale against Villarreal believing anything is possible.

Los Blancos arrive into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 away win against Granada. Zidane will demand a repeat of the commanding performance from midweek and will also hope that Los Indios falter against Osasuna, with both games kicking off at the same time on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid news on 16 May 2021.

Zidane informs Real Madrid players that he is leaving

According to Marca, Zidane has already informed the Real Madrid players of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The Frenchman reportedly communicated the news after training last Saturday. It happened to be just before the La Liga game against Sevilla, which caused a delay in that day’s press conference.

If Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid this summer, who replaces him? ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aednTpke0j — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021

Zidane revealed to the players that he had come to the irrevocable decision after a lot of thought. He also claimed the time was right for him to part ways with Real Madrid. The Frenchman has won 11 trophies with Los Blancos and is already the club’s second-most successful manager behind Miguel Munoz.

Real Madrid considering Carlo Ancelotti as Zidane's replacement

According to Daily Mail via The Mirror, Real Madrid are considering a move for former manager Carlo Ancelotti if Zidane leaves this summer. It was previously reported that the Frenchman will leave the club even if Los Blancos manage to win back-to-back La Liga titles for the first time in almost three decades.

Ancelotti, who is currently in charge of Everton, famously guided Real Madrid to a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2014. However, he was sacked by Florentino Perez the following season, when he failed to defend the trophy and ended up second in La Liga. Los Blancos also have club legend Raul and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on the shortlist to replace Zidane.

Liverpool not interested in Real Madrid defender

Liverpool have no interest in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports. The Premier League giants have seen injuries to key central defenders cost them severely this season, with their defense of the Premier League title ending in a whimper. The Reds are expected to sign a defender this summer, with Varane among those linked to the club.

🚨 NEW: Liverpool will NOT be signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.



Various reports have linked the centre-back with a move to Anfield in recent days. However, there is no chance that Liverpool will be moving to sign Varane. #awlfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/nXIiyvuQY2 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 16, 2021

However, Liverpool have distanced themselves from the Frenchman, whose current contract expires next summer. Negotiations with Real Madrid for an extension have not been fruitful so far, and Varane is widely expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Manchester United are now the favorites to get Varane's signature.