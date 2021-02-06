Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane's fiery press conference, Eden Hazard injury update and more | February 5th, 2021

Real Madrid travel to SD Huesca on Saturday, as Zinedine Zidane's team look to bounce back from their defeat against Levante earlier in the week.

Los Blancos' latest loss saw them slip to the third spot in the La Liga table, 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Zidane knows his side have some work to do if they are to catch their city rivals at the top of the league table.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on February 5th, 2021

Zinedine Zidane snaps at media

Zinedine Zidane was in a fiery mood

Ahead of Real Madrid's trip to SD Huesca, Zinedine Zidane was quizzed about his mood going into the match, following Los Blanocs' 2-1 defeat against Levante.

The Frenchman, who quickly responded, seemed angry at the media during his pre-match press conference. He said:

"We deserve to keep fighting for the title. It was us who won LaLiga last year, it was Real Madrid. That was last year, it’s not like it was 10 years ago. So let us fight. The questions make me laugh. You are doing your job, but one day you say I’ll be kicked out of the club and the next day I’m inside the club. If we draw or lose then apparently I’ll be sacked. That’s what you’re doing. So it upsets me because we’re trying to do our job. We do our job and you do your job, but you should show some respect for our work."

Zidane, who usually has a calm demeanour, seemed unusually agitated during the press conference. It was the Frenchman's first interview since he tested positive for COVID-19 around two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Eden Hazard out for 2-3 weeks

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has had a torrid time with injuries since joining Real Madrid. And now, it seems the Belgian international has found himself on the treatment table again. Hazard picked up a muscle injury against Levante and had to be substituted early in the second half.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane spoke on Hazard's injury during his pre-match press conference. He said:

"We want to see the best version of Eden. But, what can I say about his bad luck? It’s really difficult, for him first and foremost. He wants to play for Real Madrid. It’s really tough for him right now. I hope we can see him back and playing well and not injured after this current injury. I think it’ll be two or three weeks of recovery for him right now.”

Advertisement

Eden Hazard has had 10 separate injury/illness issues since he joined Real Madrid at the start of last season 🚑



His dream move has been a nightmare 😔 pic.twitter.com/9RZOEN5QJb — Goal (@goal) February 3, 2021

Zidane coy on Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid contract extension

Ramos could leave Real Madrid in the summer

Zinedine Zidane was also asked about Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' contract situation. The Spaniard, who is in the last five months of his current deal with Los Blancos, is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in June.

Zidane seemed to evade the question when asked to provide an update on Ramos' contract situation at the club. He said:

"I don’t know anything about it. You don’t either."

Ramos has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The French champions see the veteran centre-back as the perfect leader, who could help them attain Champions League glory.