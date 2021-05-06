Real Madrid open to selling Belgian ace after their Champions League defeat against Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Eden Hazard if they receive a good offer.

The Belgian winger put in another dour display as Real Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Chelsea on Wednesday.

The defeat against Chelsea was the final nail in the coffin for Hazard, who has had a troubled spell in the Spanish capital since moving there in 2018.

Hazard was seen sharing a lighter moment with his former Chelsea teammates after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, and that hasn’t gone down well at Madrid.

As per Josep Pedrerol, Hazard is no longer untouchable, and the club will look to cut their losses if they get a good offer.

Eden Hazard has failed to find his rhythm at Real Madrid

After proving his fitness in the last few weeks, Hazard was named in the starting lineup against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Despite being given 89 minutes to impress, the Belgian did not conjure anything special. Apart from a good attacking foray that nearly resulted in a goal, he had a largely underwhelming night at Stamford Bridge, a place he called home for the better part of a decade.

With his performances not improving, Real Madrid have made up their minds to cut their losses and sell him.

At 30, Hazard does not have too many years of top-flight football left in him, so Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to recoup the £103.5 million they paid for him in 2018.

Hazard has also been unlucky, as injuries haven’t been kind to him. It’s difficult for anyone to come back after such a long layoff and perform well straight away.

At Real Madrid, however, players are expected to do the incredible. Hazard was expected to fill in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes, and those demands certainly haven’t done him any good.

Now fit, Hazard will hope to put his poor display against Chelsea behind him when Real Madrid return to La Liga action.

Real Madrid can still finish the season on a high by retaining the league title, but that is also out of their hands.