Real Madrid open talks with star player over contract extension with potential €1 billion release clause — Reports

Real Madrid have initiated negotiations with star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's entourage over a contract extension in the Spanish capital, as per an Athletic report.

Camavinga joined the reigning UEFA Champions League holders on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2021. The following year, he helped them win their 14th European crown with a string of impressive displays off the bench and reached the final of the FIFA World Cup with France.

After settling in well at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and impressing the Spanish chiefs with his stellar displays this season, Real Madrid reportedly want to offer him fresh terms to reward his development and attitude at the club.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz #FIFAWorldCup2022 18 - In France's 0-1 loss to Tunisia, Eduardo Camavinga won 18 duels - the most by a Frenchman in a single World Cup match since the beginning of detailed data collection in 1966. Jewel. #TUNFRA 18 - In France's 0-1 loss to Tunisia, Eduardo Camavinga won 18 duels - the most by a Frenchman in a single World Cup match since the beginning of detailed data collection in 1966. Jewel. #TUNFRA #FIFAWorldCup2022 https://t.co/DPwFG9wpGf

Camavinga had signed a six-year deal when he moved to Real Madrid for a €31 million fee (excluding bonuses) in 2021. However, Los Blancos are now said to be keen to extend his stay by a further two or three years, offering him a pay rise to mark his progress.

While negotiations are still believed to be in the initial stages, the report suggests La Liga club hope to bump his release up to a staggering €1 billion should he pen an extension on his current deal.

This would put him in the same category as his Brazilian teammates Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo Goes. The South American trio are currently protected by the same €1 billion clause added to their contracts after agreeing on extensions last year.

Versatile Camavinga 'untouchable' at Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti

Despite having to settle for a majority of appearances off the bench during 2021/22, the higher-ups at the club, including manager Carlo Ancelotti, are said to be impressed with Camavinga's progress. The Italian went on to brand the Frenchman an 'untouchable' part of their squad in the transfer market.

Ancelotti firmly dismissed transfer speculation regarding Camavinga back in January amid rumours of Arsenal looking to bring him to the Emirates.

The 63-year-old said (via Marca):

"He [Camavinga] is untouchable, like [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric."

The 21-year-old has also had brief spells playing at left-back in recent times, both with Les Bleus and Los Blancos. Ancelotti admitted in a presser that despite being impressed by his performances, Camavinga isn't too keen on playing the role.

He explained (via Goal):

"He [Camavinga] has surprised us all as a left-back. I'm liking him a lot. [David] Alaba returns on Sunday, we'll see. The team suffers less behind because he works well."

He added:

"He has played very little in this position, but he creates a lot of danger in the opposite field. And he also has defensive work. He doesn't like it, but we do."

Real Madrid will hope to shake off their 2-1 loss to arch-rivals Barcelona as they prepare to host Real Valladolid come Sunday.

