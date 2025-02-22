Real Madrid planning move to sign €100 million-rated Chelsea target as they look to add competition for Vinicius Jr - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are planning to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in a deal worth up to 100 million. Los Blancos are keen on adding young talents to their ranks and have identified the England youngster as a possible summer recruit.

Gittens, 20, has caught the attention of the Spanish giants following his impressive performance with the Yellow and Blacks this season. He has played in all 34 of Dortmund's matches this term, contributing 11 goals and four assists.

The England U-21 star is having a standout Bundesliga season. He leads the German league in dribbles per game with an impressive 4.3 successful attempts every 90 minutes. His speed and dribbling abilities make him a threat in one-on-one situations. Gittens is a versatile winger who can operate on both the right and left flanks but favors playing from the latter.

These qualities have attracted the interest of several top European clubs including Chelsea. The Blues have reportedly shown interest in Gittens who was once on their books as an academy player.

Real Madrid are not short of options in the attacking department but will look to add a young and promising talent like Gittes to their ranks. Los Blancos have players like Vinicius Jr, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler who operate in similar positions as the Dortmund star.

Should the deal materialize, it could breed healthy competition and Carlo Ancelotti will have multiple options in attack. Recruiting Gittems could also be a proactive step amid speculations about Vinicius Jr's future at the club.

Real Madrid preparing €35 million bid to sign 23-year-old Serbian defender - Reports

Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their backline and have identified AC Milan center-back Strahinja Pavlovic as a target in the summer transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti's side currently have a depleted backline due to injuries.

Eder Militao is out for the season with an ACL, while David Alaba is out with an adductor muscle injury. After failing to sign a defender during the winter transfer window, Madrid will now look to reinforce their defense in the summer.

Pavlovic has emerged as a top favorite in Los Blancos' book. The 23-year-old Serbian defender has been impressive in Serie A this season, helping AC Milan to seven clean sheets in 22 matches across competitions.

The Serbian international joined the Rossoneri last summer and is on contract until 2028. Madrid plans to offer €35 million to prise the defender away from the Serie A club.

