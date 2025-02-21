Real Madrid preparing €35 million bid to sign 23-year-old Serbian defender to strengthen backline: Reports 

According to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are preparing a €35 million bid to sign Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic. The Spanish giants have identified the 23-year-old AC Milan star as a potential target in their bid to strengthen their backline.

Los Blancos have been hugely undermanned in the defensive department this season due to injuries. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out of the season with ACL injuries. David Alaba who had been out for over a year returned to action in January, only to suffer another setback.

At one point during the season, Carlo Ancelotti had only Antonio Rudiger and Jesus Vallejo as senior centre-back options. This forced the manager to promote Raul Ascencio to the first team. Due to the side's defensive deficiencies, Ancelotti has also deployed Aurelien Touchameni as a makeshift centre-back.

Madrid were expected to bolster their defense during the winter transfer window, but the club failed to sign a defender. They will now have to wait until the summer to bring in reinforcement.

Fichajes.net reports that Los Blancos are monitoring AC Milan's Pavlovic and will look to make a move for him in the summer. The Serbian defender has caught the attention of the Spanish giants following his impressive displays with the Rossoneris.

Pavlovic joined AC Milan last summer from RB Salzburg and has performed well in his debut season in Italy. In 22 games across competitions, he has scored a goal and two assists, helping the club keep seven clean sheets.

However, what interests Madrid the most is his qualities and potential as he fits the profile of the defender they want. Pavlovic has shown defensive solidity, and composure on the ball. His aerial dominance, tactical awareness, and ability to read the game effectively could make him a valuable asset for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to offer AC Milan €35 million for Pavlovic's services. The Serbian international is contracted to the club until 2028 and has a market value of €17 million as per Transfermarkt.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti considering keeping Federico Valverde at right-back even when Lucas Vazquez returns - Reports

According to Revelo (via Madrid Xtra on X), Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep deploying midfielder Federico Valverde as a right-back even after Lucas Vasquez's return. Vasquez is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which he picked up in training.

Multiple injuries in the defense department saw the manager deploy Vazquez who is naturally a winger at the right-back position. However, with the Spaniard sustaining an injury, Valverde was shited to the full-back position.

Ancelotti seems to be happy with his performance in the role and is reportedly considering deploying him in the position when Vazquez returns. The Uruguayan midfielder has featured at right-back for Real Madrid seven times this season, contributing a goal and three assists.

