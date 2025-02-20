Carlo Ancelotti considering keeping Real Madrid midfielder in new role even when key player returns from injury: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly considering playing Fede Valverde as a right-back even after Lucas Vazquez's return from injury. Vazquez has been sidelined since February 9 when tests confirmed a hamstring injury picked up during training.

Real Madrid have been struggling with multiple injuries this season, especially on the defensive front. With Dani Carvajal out for the season with an ACL injury, Lucas Vazquez was Carlo Ancelotti's preferred option on the right. However, Vazquez was also sidelined after his hamstring injury earlier this month.

In his absence, Ancelotti has been playing Fede Valverde as a right-back despite him being a natural central midfielder. The Uruguayan has played in the position in seven games for Real Madrid so far this season.

According to Relevo (via @MadridXtra on X), Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue to play Fede Valverde as a right-back even after Lucas Vazquez's return. The Italian tactician appears happy with the Uruguay international's performance in the role.

Meanwhile, there is no information about Vazquez's return yet. The defender did not feature in both legs of the UEFA Champions League play-offs clash against Manchester City. He was also sidelined for Los Blancos' latest 1-1 draw against Osasuna in LaLiga.

Los Blancos secured a 6-3 win on aggregate over Manchester City despite Vazquez's absence. In both games, Valverde featured as a right-back, demonstrating his success in the role. He also assisted Kylian Mbappe's third goal of the night in their 3-1 win in the second leg.

"I think I have done well" - Real Madrid star Fede Valverde makes feelings clear about playing as a right-back

Fede Valverde - Source: Getty

In an interview with the media (h/t Madrid Universal) ahead of their UCL clash against Manchester City, Fede Valverde shared his thoughts on playing as a right-back. The Uruguayan said:

“For now, I’m happy to be doing well in that position. I am playing because there is a lack of players and it has fallen to me to play in that position. I think I’ve done well when I’ve had to play there. I am ready for the team and the coach, for whatever he wants. If in the future I don’t have opportunities to play in the middle, I can play there on the wing. I’m enjoying it and I’m learning.”

Valverde also credited both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez as he was able to learn from them to adapt to the position:

“I have players who are a great image for me, Carvajal and Lucas, who are references of this club, legends of Real Madrid. I try to admire them and learn from them as players and as captains. I try to give the maximum in the position I play.”

Fede Valverde has made 299 appearances for Real Madrid, contributing 29 goals and assists each. He has been exceptional both in the midfield and on the right of the backline and is one of Los Blancos' best players in the squad. Valverde's performances against Manchester City in both legs further proved his flexibility and versatility.

