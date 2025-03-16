Real Madrid players increasingly frustrated with Vinicius Jr as details of drift between teammates after Atletico clash comes to light: Reports

According to a report by SPORT, Vinicius Jr. and his Real Madrid teammates have developed a rift after the side clashed with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16. Los Blancos defeated their crosstown rivals on penalties after the Brazilian missed a spot kick during regular time.

The Ballon d'Or runner-up was reluctant to track back and help his team defend in the match, irritating Jude Bellingham, who gestured for the 24-year-old to defend. The Brazilian instead confronted the English midfielder and turned his frustrations towards his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, and his assistant, Francesco Mauri. His actions reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way, with the stars at the club growing tired of his attitude.

Due to his wage demands, the Spanish giants also have difficulty extending Vinicius Jr.'s contract. The Brazilian, who views himself as the club's most influential player, demands a higher salary than Kylian Mbappe's. This demand is far from popular with club president Florentino Perez.

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in the summer of 2018 for a reported € 45 million. In 304 games, he scored 103 goals and 71 assists, helping the team win three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles, and one Copa del Rey.

Vinicius Jr reveals Real Madrid ordered him to boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Vinicius Jr. has revealed that he missed the Ballon d'Or ceremony because Real Madrid ordered him to boycott it. The Brazilian forward was widely tipped to claim the award in Paris last October but lost to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

In a recent interview, the Ballon d'Or runner-up revealed he had no ill feelings about missing out on the prize to his Spanish counterpart, saying via Goal:

"Always the club's [decision]. I do what the club tells me to do. They asked me to stay in Madrid and I did it calmly."

"I didn't feel betrayed [by not winning]. There are people who vote for what they believe. I have my thoughts, my team-mates too. I have never dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or. Of course, when you're close to winning it you want to win it, but I'll have options to win other awards. I've already won two Champions Leagues and I'm here to win a lot more."

Vinicius was irrepressible for Real Madrid last season, bagging 25 goals and 11 assists in 40 games to help the Spanish giants to the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles.

