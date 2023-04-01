Real Madrid plot €12 million move for Serie A forward who was previously linked with Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala. The Argentinian has recently rediscovered his form and Spanish outlet Sport report that Los Blancos could make a move for him.

The 29-year-old has a release clause of just €12 million, which has attracted the interest of many top clubs across Europe, including the La Liga giants. Dybala was a target for Barcelona earlier this season but a move to the Blaugrana's rivals is now on the cards.

Dybala has been impressive for the Giallorossi this season as they look to push for a Champions League spot. He has 13 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances this season.

Real Madrid are pursuing the player as they look to sign a strong backup for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is one of the top strikers in the world but has struggled to stay fit this season. Thus, Fiorentino Perez is looking to add a quality second option.

Uruguayan youngster Alvaro Rodriguez, who plays for the team's youth side, has been impressive in his few appearances for the senior team. It has already been confirmed that the 18-year-old will play with the senior squad next season but it is doubtful that he will be entrusted with the backup role.

Real Madrid have also shown interest in Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old is one of Europe's hottest prospects right now, having burst onto the scene in Bergamo under manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Fichajes reported that Los Blancos are looking to sign the player.

The Danish attacker leads the Euro 2024 qualification scoring charts after the first round of games. He has 14 goals and five assists in 33 appearances for club and country this season.

Real Madrid join Manchester City in race for Bundesliga defender

Gvardiol has been brilliant at the back for RB Leipzig this season.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have their eyes set on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. According to 90min, the 21-year-old is the top target for both sides after impressing for Croatia in the 2022 World Cup.

Gvardiol was close to joining Chelsea in the summer, but the London club could not reach an agreement with the Bundesliga club.

While it is understood the player is loyal and happy to remain at Leipzig, the club are preparing to let him go. The report adds that they have set a price tag of £75 million.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes