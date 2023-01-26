Real Madrid plot surprise move for Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a surprise move for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

As per Defensa Central, the Spanish club are said to be keen on the midfielder, who has made a name for himself in the German league. However, they will face competition from other top clubs, including Manchester United and Barcelona.

Los Blancos have been linked with the Spanish player in the past as well when Olmo was playing for Dinamo Zagreb.

The Spaniard is a former trainee of Barcelona’s youth academy, but he earned his place at Dinamo Zagreb before joining RB Leipzig in 2020. Since then, he has endured a shaky ride at the Bundesliga club, failing to find regular game time in competitive games.

Despite this, Olmo still scored 20 goals in 180 appearances for the German club. In the ongoing season, he has four goals in 16 games across competitions.

Olmo was also part of the 22-man Spanish squad which traveled to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He contributed one goal and one assist in four games before Spain's exit in the Round of 16.

RB Leipzig are said to be demanding at least €60 million for the dynamic midfielder. He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder, out wide on the wings, or in an attacking midfield role.

Real Madrid need a player like Olmo as they have struggled to maintain consistency in the ongoing season due to several injury scares. The club is currently in the middle of rebuilding. Olmo could be the perfect addition to the team with the potentially reported departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric this summer.

Real Madrid to bring back Fran Garcia with €5m investment next summer

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are planning to activate the buy option clause for Fran Garcia. The Spaniard will return to the club in the summer from Rayo Vallecano if the clause is activated.

Los Blancos had a 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal when they sold him so that the final investment would be only €5 million.

The move is part of the club's strategy to strengthen their defense, and Garcia, a versatile fullback, could be a great addition to the team. The Spaniard has developed brilliantly away from Real Madrid and it seems like he is ready to return to the Santiago Bernabeu to help out his former club.

Garcia, 23, has made 20 appearances across competitions this season and registered two assists.

