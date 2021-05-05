Real Madrid plotting a move for Manchester City star this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are planning a surprise move to sign Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling this summer.

Zinedine Zidane’s and co. feel Sterling is a good option because of his “ability to penetrate defences” according to Football Insider.

Although Sterling’s impressive output has continued this season, Manchester City will not stand in his way if they receive an offer in the region of £75 million.

Atletico Madrid in talks with #ManCity to sign star forward Raheem Sterling in €100m deal - Real Madrid and PSG also interested, according to El Gol Digital.#MCFC / @ManCity / #ManCity — Man_City_Zone (@ManCityZone2) May 4, 2021

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard for a massive fee in 2018, so it remains to be seen if they will sign Sterling whilst Hazard is still at the club. Both players play similar roles.

Should Manchester City sell Sterling to Real Madrid for the said fee, they will reinvest the money received in signing long-time target Jack Grealish.

Real Madrid’s need to add a goal-scorer this summer

Real Madrid could still end up with two major trophies this season, but it’s clear that they need to add more goals to their team.

The Whites have relied heavily on 33-year old Karim Benzema’s goals this season, as the Frenchman has scored 21 goals in La Liga.

The next highest goal scorer for Real Madrid is Casemiro, who is a defensive midfielder, with six goals. That’s a telling stat.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio have often flattered to deceive, so the club need to sign a proven goal-scorer this summer.

Pep Guardiola would be open to selling Raheem Sterling this summer, should the right offer be presented, according to the latest reports on Friday. Jack Grealish is seen as a potential replacement.https://t.co/b2Cr98O4Jt — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 30, 2021

Sterling’s goal-scoring record speaks volumes. The England international has managed 113 goals in 288 games for Manchester City since joining them in 2015, and is perhaps one of the most consistent goal-scoring wingers in the Premier League.

Under Pep Guardiola, Sterling has improved his finishing and overall decision making. The 26-year old is now a better-rounded attacker, and would slot in seamlessly at a club the size of Real Madrid.

Still only 26, he would be a more long-term addition as well, so a fee of £75 million would not be a bad investment.

The need to lighten the goal-scoring load on Karim Benzema is imperative this summer, and a proven goal-getter like Sterling would perhaps be a top option.