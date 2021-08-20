Real Madrid have pre-agreement in place to sign world-class striker

Real Madrid have agreed a deal in advance with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland next summer. According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid have already put in place a deal that will see Haaland join them next summer.

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment. The Borussia Dortmund striker broke into the scene three seasons ago with RB Salzburg. He scored 29 goals in 27 games for them before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

Haaland's development continued at Dortmund, with the player continuing to scale new heights with every passing week. His stellar record of 62 goals in 62 games for BVB has put him in the headlines all across Europe. He has also chipped in with 18 assists during the same time for Dortmund.

Chelsea tried to sign Haaland this summer

Chelsea tried their best to sign Haaland in the summer but were unsuccessful in securing his signature. Dortmund refused to do any business, leaving Chelsea to go after Romelu Lukaku instead.

With Haaland all set to stay in Dortmund this season, the race for his signature is bound to heat up over the course of the year. His contract will only expire after the 2023-24 season, but the player has a €75 million release clause in his deal from the summer of 2022 onwards.

It will definitely add more competition amongst the clubs who want to sign Haaland. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are very keen on the idea of adding Haaland to their squad.

Real Madrid seem to have an early deal for Haaland

Real Madrid have been unusually inactive in the transfer market for the last 12 months. The Galacticos have cut down on their wage bill by selling and moving on some of the key players in their squad.

They have also refused to act in the market so far, which has put life to the rumor that Real Madrid are planning something big. The Daily Star's report of Real Madrid pre-agreeing a deal with Dortmund for Haaland could be the marquee signing the club has been saving money for.

The idea of Haaland at Real Madrid is certainly a possibility as their president Florentino Perez is a big fan of signing "Galactico" status players. If they have indeed made a pre-emptive move to pre-agree a deal for the Norwegian striker, it will definitely be a masterstroke from Perez.

