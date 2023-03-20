Real Madrid prepare three-man shortlist to replace current manager Carlo Ancelotti next season - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is currently lining up a three-man shortlist to possibly take over from under-fire manager Carlo Ancelotti next season.

As per El Nacional, the three coaches being linked with the Los Blancos hot seat are Xabi Alonso, Raul Gonzalez and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The reports come in the wake of Madrid's disappointing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday (March 19). Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Xavi Hernandez's side at Camp Nou, courtesy of goals from Sergio Roberto and a stoppage-time winner from Franck Kessie.

The defeat now puts a huge dent in Real Madrid's league title ambitions this season as they are currently 12 points behind Barcelona on the log.

The defeat at Camp Nou was also the third time that Madrid lost to Xavi's Barcelona this term, which hasn't gone down well with the Los Blancos hierarchy.

The duo of Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez, who are currently in the early stages of their coaching careers, could be trusted with the opportunity to replace Ancelotti.

Alonso, who spent five years at Madrid as a player, is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and has impressed in his first season. His side just recently beat Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Raul, on the other hand, is currently in charge of Real Madrid's Castilla side, whom he has been in charge of since 2020. He could possibly take a huge leap to manage the first team just like Zinedine Zidane.

However, another name on the list to possibly take over from Ancelotti is German tactician Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea head coach is currently one of the big managers who are without a job.

Tuchel was dismissed from his role as Chelsea head coach earlier this season following a poor run of form. It's left to be seen whether Ancelotti will be able to salvage Real Madrid's season and save his job by possibly winning the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Real Madrid lost to Barcelona at Camp Nou

The Italian tactician blamed a controversial VAR decision in the second half which ruled out a Marco Asensio strike as the reason why his team lost the game.

He said after the game:

"We did not win because of an offside that we're still doubtful about. "It was not so sure. We have doubts about it, and we go back to Madrid with this doubt."

