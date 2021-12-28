Real Madrid prepared to offer Eden Hazard as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign Chelsea star: Reports

Reports from El Nacional claim Real Madrid are interested in swapping Eden Hazard for Chelsea full-back Reece James. Los Blancos are unwilling to match Chelsea's valuation of the player, which is about €60 million.

However, the Spanish giants are hoping to get a deal done by sending Chelsea fan favorite Eden Hazard back in the opposite direction. Hazard has endured an underwhelming time at Real Madrid who now look set to cut their losses and let him leave.

The Belgian arrived for over £100 million as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo but finds himself on the chopping block at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid see Reece James as top-quality competition and backup for Dani Carvajal at right-back. The English wing-back has established himself as one of the best full-backs in world football over the last year. Real Madrid, always hungry for quality players, will be hard-pressed to find a better player in his position.

However, El Nacional added that Roman Abramovich has no intention of letting Reece James leave Stamford Bridge. The Russian owner is reportedly 'desperate' to keep James at Chelsea and has no interest in Hazard’s return.

Hazard has been utterly disappointing at Real Madrid, only contributing five goals and nine assists in 57 games for the club. The Belgian has also been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Chelsea may lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Real Madrid picked up David Alaba on a free transfer during the summer transfer window and could make a similar deal next summer. Antonio Rudiger has been in brilliant form for Chelsea but has rejected a new contract with the Blues.

Chelsea's base wage offer has reportedly left the star demanding more and Real Madrid are waiting to pounce with a Bosman deal. If Los Blancos can agree to terms with the German in January, Rudiger will play in Madrid next season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has kept mum on specific details of the star's contract but confirmed he wanted Rudiger to stay. He said:

"Everybody wants him to stay, it’s clear and he knows it but sometimes there is a delay in these things and there is obviously a delay."

Real Madrid may have to contend with Bayern Munich for the Chelsea star's signature, with the Bavarians also keen on signing Rudiger.

