Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are spoiled"

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is having a tough year. After the European Super League (ESL) fiasco and the club's failure to win a single trophy last season, the Madrid president has now come into the limelight over some leaked recordings where he can be heard talking ill about his own employees.

The Spanish businessman is known in football circles as an expert executive. Perez has been an integral part of Madrid's success not just on the pitch but off it as well.

He gave birth to the image of Galacticos at the club in his first tenure when he signed superstars like David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo Nazario among others. The players proved to be massive hits at the Bernabeu and helped deliver multiple league titles and a European trophy as well.

When Perez returned for his second tenure, he rewinded the clock and signed more Galacticos. The players to join the Madrid camp this time were Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso, among others.

Real Madrid's president also hired Jose Mourinho as head coach in 2010. The Portuguese tactician delivered the league title and helped Real break Barcelona's dominance in Spain.

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo broke Barcelona's dominance in Spain

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

What went wrong for Perez at Real Madrid?

Everything seemed to have sailed smoothly since for Perez inside the club. Despite parting ways with Mourinho, Real Madrid have enjoyed unbridled European success under Perez in the last decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo won four Ballon d'Ors and delivered numerous trophies to the Bernabeu faithful before leaving for Juventus in 2018. The general feeling among Los Blancos fans is that Perez should be thankful to the Portuguese duo of CR7 and Jose Mourinho for their work at Real Madrid.

However, in a recently leaked audio, it was discovered that the Real Madrid president was less than happy with both Ronaldo and Mourinho.

🚨🎙| Florentino Perez on Mourinho & CR7 (2012, leaked): “These are guys with terrible ego, both spoiled, & they don't see the reality, cause both could earn much more money if they were otherwise. We’re talking about lot of money in the field of image rights.” @elconfidencial — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 14, 2021

In comments published by El Confidencial (as relayed by Marca), Perez was recorded back in 2012, saying:

“These are guys (Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho) with terrible ego, both spoiled, & they don't see the reality, cause both could earn much more money if they were otherwise. We’re talking about lot of money in the field of image rights.”

The personal attack on these two footballing giants is unlikely to go down well. Both Ronaldo and Mourinho will be unhappy to hear such words from their former president, especially after the years of hard work and dedication they put in to deliver success at Real Madrid.

The attacks on CR7 and Mourinho come a day after Perez came under the scanner for his shocking opinions on Real Madrid legends Raul and Iker Casillas. This, too, surfaced via a leaked audio clip from the same source.

🚨🚨| Florentino Perez (leaked, 2008): "Iker Casillas is like a little dog that you take out for a walk. A puppet, so childish." @elconfidencial #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

Also Read: Twitter explodes as leaked audio of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez emerges

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra