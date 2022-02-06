Real Madrid president Florentino Perez considering experienced star's future amid contract renewal talks: Reports

The untouchable status of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is wilting as club president Florentino Perez firmly considers his future. They are in familiar territory once again entering into talks for a possible contract extension.

The former German international's contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2023. Los Blancos must decide whether they should offer him a contract extension or refrain from committing to the 32-year-old's future. If the latter is a befitting scenario, most possibly Real Madrid will look at their options of making a sale in the upcoming transfer window.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has remained reliant on using the triad of Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro as his regular starters. This has, of course, limited the chances of several others. Real Madrid need to replace their midfield combination soon due to their collective aging and thinking about the future.

A big decision for Real Madrid president

Toni Kroos has found himself on the receiving side of some harsh criticism from his recent performances. He was subpar by his standards in their 1-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Kroos' responsibility for directing the flow of the game became quite excruciating. Modric's offensive play, coupled with Casemiro's press, did frustrate the opposition at times as both were able to hold out their stances.

But Kroos' display was underwhelming at best. Ancelotti had no other option but to replace him at the 76th minute. Real's early elimination from the domestic cup has not sunk too well for the Merengues. Fans expect the veteran to step up, especially at a delicate time when their frontman Karim Benzema remains unavailable.

It has become rather imperative to take a call soon. The decision might upset some fans by taking another harsh resolution, just as they did with Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard left the Bernabeu last summer after 16 years after a contract negotiation couldn't be made.

Kroos' age is similarly an issue, but other factors surround it, like Madrid's strict retention policy after 30 does rub the integrity of many players the wrong way.

Young players like Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, and Federico Valverde are all awaiting their opportunity to show their worth with the Spanish club. A bench role will only do them a little better.

Florentino Perez needs to assess all his options before making a decision that could change the Real Madrid landscape as we know it.

