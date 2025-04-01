Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ready to meet with agent of Chelsea star over surprise summer move: Reports

Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is ready to meet Chelsea's star midfielder Enzo Fernandez's agent over a potential move in the upcoming summer window, a report in Madrid Universal states. Fernandez is currently a stalwart in Enzo Maresca's contingent and has a contract which runs till 2033.

Ad

This is not the first time Carlo Ancelotti's side have shown interest in the Argentine midfielder. Prior to Fernandez joining Chelsea, when he was a part of Benfica, the Los Blancos were one of the suitors trying to woo him.

However, at that time, Enzo Fernandez's asking price was of 100 million Euros. The sporting directors of Real Madrid and also club president Florentino Perez believed the amount was too excessive. As a result, the Spanish giants backed out of the move. This allowed Chelsea to go in for the midfielder Real Madrid had been monitoring for years.

Ad

Trending

The contract details, especially the tenure of the deal Chelsea have with Fernandez, highlight his importance to Stamford Bridge. The club believes him to be a vital cog of their furture plans and project. Moreover, his performances under Maresca have been nothing short of outstanding.

While Real Madrid are considering a potential transfer for Fernandez again, it remains to be seen if the deal sees daylight.

The Los Blancos are eyeing a move for the future. They have the tradition of late, which highlights how the club focuses on securing younger players to the contingent. Some examples could be of Endrick, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Arga Guler, and even Kylian Mbappe.

Ad

Enzo Fernandez is just 24, which makes him a perfect fit. Moreover, with Luka Modric approaching his final stages of his career, the side from the Spanish capital would need a solid central midfielder to take charge.

How Real Madrid could use Enzo Fernandez?

The Los Blancos have creative players like Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos or even Federico Valverde in midfield. However, the inclusion of Enzo Fernandez adds to the club's transfer strategy.

Ad

Real Madrid have always believed in building a strong side which will compete for all the accolades. Fernandez's vision, playing attributes and leadership in midfield offers a big deal to the Spanish giants. He has already assisted nine times across three competitions - Premier League, UEFA Conference League and its qualifiers.

He can be the perfect bridge between the Los Blancos' defence and attack. Moreover, it could also mean that Jude Bellingham receives more support from his teammates, thus making the Spanish giants an even stronger force to reckon with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback