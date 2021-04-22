Real Madrid president Florentino Perez speaks about the current status of the European Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been a huge advocate of the now disbanded European Super League. The Real Madrid president was the first chairman of ESL as well.

However, it seems like the the European Super League is now dead in the water. It all went south after the top six English clubs pulled out of the tournament following a massive backlash from the fans.

Following the withdrawals of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan only 3 teams are left in the tournament - Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

Real Madrid president talks about the current status of the Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still believes that the European Super League would have been beneficial to the 12 founding teams that were part of the competition.

Perez states that the teams left so abruptly that he hasn't had a chance to talk to them regarding this situation. Speaking to El Larguero, Perez said:

“The twelve of us signed a binding contract. We could accommodate other teams. We have not explained it anyway but they have not given us a chance. It cannot be that those of us at the top lose money and that the others don't."

Perez feels like even though the tournament seems to be off for the moment, something similar will start sooner rather than later.

Perez explained that the money involved from big games is more compared to games where Real Madrid play an Eibar or a Real Sociedad.

He said:

“We have to do it now. We cannot wait three years. The money comes from good matches, where there is competition. You have to make matches like Federer-Nadal that is of interest to the fans. Top-level matches without excluding anyone.” .

The Real Madrid president feels that the big teams in Europe have to set an example. Perez also demands a better UEFA president, who can help the clubs in forming this league. Perez said:

“I want an educated UEFA president, who does not insult. As simple as that. And that we argue, that they do not trip. That way of insulting a centennial president. He would have to set an example.”

Florentino Perez:



“We have been working on the Super League for 3 years.”



That’s no secret. Key Capital Partners, an independent financial firm from Madrid, sent around drafts of ‘binding agreements’ already in 2018. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) April 22, 2021

The Real Madrid president also stated that all the clubs involved had a binding contract with the ESL and cannot leave at their will. However, with most of the teams backing out of the league, it seems like the European Super League has ended for now.