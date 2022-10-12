Real Madrid president reportedly mocked Kylian Mbappe for extending PSG deal while signing autographs for fans

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently mocked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe while signing autographs for fans.

Los Blancos fans surrounded the president and asked him not to sign Mbappe as the player refused to join the club during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Perez seemingly took a shot at the superstar forward as he said:

"He must be sorry."

Mbappe looked all but set to join Los Blancos in the summer after his contract with PSG ran out.

However, the Parisians offered the player a mega signing bonus and an astronomical salary. They also reportedly handed him the power to have his say in the club's future sporting decisions.

Thus, the player decided to extend his contract with the Parisians against all odds. He penned down the deal until June 2025.

However, the Real Madrid board didn't like the 2018 World Cup winner's actions. The club is considered bigger than any individual in the football world. Hence, it is unlikely that they will go on another pursuit of Mbappe after he declined their advances in the summer

Mbappe has been in good form for the French club so far this season. He has scored 12 goals in 13 games across all competitions.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, have been in great form as well and are unbeaten so far this season. They are second in the La Liga table with 22 points after eight games.

The defending European champions have also secured qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, having collected 10 points from their four group games so far.

Will Real Madrid pursue a deal for Kylian Mbappe as his PSG future looks uncertain?

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unhappy at PSG despite signing a new deal in the summer. The latest build-up might open the door for Real Madrid to pursue another deal for the player.

However, given their hot-and-cold relationship with the Parisians, and Kylian Mbappe's audacious decision to reject Los Blancos in the summer, it looks unlikely that a deal will happen.

But nothing is guaranteed yet and things will only unfold after the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end in December.

