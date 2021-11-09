Real Madrid ready to offer €35 million to sign Bayern Munich star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman has lost his place in Bayern Munich's starting line-up to Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry this season. The winger could seek a move away from the club in January.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is eager to sign an attacker in January. The Italian is believed to be keen to offload the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Isco over the next couple of transfer windows. Los Blancos will then look to replace them with new forwards who are at the top of their game.

Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in 2015, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2017. Whilst at Bayern Munich, Coman has developed into one of the best wingers in German football.

The Frenchman has made over 210 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions in his six seasons with the club. Coman has contributed 43 goals and 51 assists. He has helped the club win six Bundesligas, three DFB Pokals, and one Champions League.

Coman has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich since the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City in the summer of 2020. The 25-year-old has often been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs over the years. Real Madrid are now set to join the race to sign Coman.

Los Blancos have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Karim Benzema and Vincius Jr. this season. Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add firepower to his attack and increase his squad's strength in depth.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral Real Madrid is closely monitoring the non-renewal cases of Joshua Kimmich & Kingsley Coman. Both of their contracts runs out in 2023. @defcentral Real Madrid is closely monitoring the non-renewal cases of Joshua Kimmich & Kingsley Coman. Both of their contracts runs out in 2023. @defcentral https://t.co/DOO6JO2c5k

Real Madrid must get rid of some deadweight before making a move for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Real Madrid are desperate to offload the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Isco during the next couple of transfer windows. Gareth Bale has failed to make an impact at Real Madrid since returning from a successful loan spell at Tottenham. The Welsh star is currently unable to play due to injury.

Eden Hazard has suffered multiple injuries since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019. The Belgian superstar has been unable to recapture the form he displayed at Stamford Bridge. Hazard and Bale are the highest-earners at Real Madrid.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



Coman is following the situation with Leroy Sané & sees his best position as a left winger - where Sané wants to play. Bayern don't want to sell, but Coman would leave if advised.



[@SkySportNewsHD] Real Madrid, Barcelona and #ManCity are interested in Kingsley Coman.Coman is following the situation with Leroy Sané & sees his best position as a left winger - where Sané wants to play. Bayern don't want to sell, but Coman would leave if advised. Real Madrid, Barcelona and #ManCity are interested in Kingsley Coman.Coman is following the situation with Leroy Sané & sees his best position as a left winger - where Sané wants to play. Bayern don't want to sell, but Coman would leave if advised.[@SkySportNewsHD] https://t.co/xfgCRxMm4H

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Isco has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and is likely to leave the club in January. Real Madrid will need to offload the trio to create space in the squad and their wage bill for the potential arrival of Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee