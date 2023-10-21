Real Madrid ready shocking bid to sign Reece James from Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Reece James from Chelsea as they look to bolster their squad in 2024. Los Blancos are unlikely to be able to sign the Englishman, however, going by the Blues' valuation of the defender.

Chelsea academy graduate Reece James was named as the club's new captain this summer as he is one of their veterans at just 23. The English right-back has been in and around the Chelsea first-team setup since the 2018-19 season.

Real Madrid have a right-back problem due to the advancing age of Dani Carvajal, who has been their first choice for the last decade. They have Lucas Vazquez as his deputy, but the Spaniard is also not a young player, neither is he a natural defender.

Los Blancos are prepared to offer around €35-€40 million for the Englishman, who is among the best right-backs in world football. According to Estadio Deportivo, the Spanish side value James at this range, and will be unwilling to pay above this amount.

Chelsea are under no pressure to sell their captain, and they will find the amount on offer to be quite insulting. Despite his injury problems, Reece James is evidently one of the best in the world in his position.

Real Madrid will be aware that it would be difficult to sign James from Chelsea, and will have to turn to other options.

Reece James has developed into one of the best in the world at Chelsea

Reece James made a goalscoring debut for Chelsea in 2019 and has not looked back ever since. The Englishman has grown in leaps and bounds to become a world-class player.

James provides excellent quality at both ends of the pitch, attacking and defending on the right flank at will. The 23-year-old has an excellent passing range and is an excellent shooter as well, and is brilliant at crossing the ball.

James has been troubled by injuries in recent seasons, severely affecting his availability for club and country, and costing him many opportunities. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar through injury, and played only 16 league games for the Blues last season.

Despite his troubles with injuries, Reece James is undoubtedly one of the most complete players in his position. His quality is what has attracted Real Madrid's attention, but he may be an unattainable target for Los Blancos.