Real Madrid ready to sign highly-rated star who rejected 'a lot of money' from Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid are primed to make a move for Norwegian teenager Antonio Nusa, with the Spanish giants keen to beat Chelsea to his signature. Los Blancos are keen to add the talented youngster to their ranks as they look to continue with their youth-driven recruitment.

Club Brugge teenage forward Nusa has been a hit with the Belgian side, where he rose through the ranks. The youngster has greatly impressed since making his professional debut in Belgium, and has reportedly received an offer.

Chelsea reportedly approached Club Brugge with a €40 million offer for the 18-year-old winger on the summer transfer deadline day. The Belgian side were prepared to accept the bid, but the Norwegian international refused to move to London, as per Fabrizio Romano. The youngster apparently prioritised his development and game time over the 'lot of money' the Blues offered for him.

Real Madrid are now prepared to beat the Blues to the teenager as they are willing to meet Brugge's asking price. Los Blancos will appeal to him via former Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard, who joined them aged 15. Both players now represent Norway, and Nusa could be tempted to move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid-linked Antonio Nusa one of most highly-rated teenagers in Europe

After Ansu Fati, Nusa is the youngest player to score in the UEFA Champions League, having done so aged just 17. The talented winger has been likened to PSG ace Kylian Mbappe for his explosive pace and impressive finishing.

Nusa was impressive during this month's international break, his first for Norway. He scored on his debut against Jordan in a friendly as they won 6-0. He also assisted both goals for Odegaard and Erling Haaland in his competitive debut against Georgia, a 2-1 win.

His impact at Club Brugge has been huge as he has developed into one of their key players despite his tender age. The teenage phenom has two goals and three assists in 11 appearances for the club this season.

Real Madrid have some of the finest young talent in world football and recently added two in 18-year-old Arda Guler and Endrick. Nusa will be tempted by the opportunity to play alongside some of the game's finest teenagers in Madrid.

He will also be able to play with Brazilian wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as well, at the club. The Spanish giants will fancy themselves as favourites to sign the talented forward, and will look to complete his signing.