Real Madrid receive €15,000 fine from UEFA for racism incident during defeat to Arsenal

UEFA has levied a €15,000 fine on Real Madrid for the racist conduct of their supporters during the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal. After Los Blancos were hammered 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners beat them 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu (April 16).

During that game, there were racist shouts towards the Arsenal away supporters from certain parts of the Madrid fanbase. In response to this, UEFA have fined the club €15,000 (via Madrid Universal). The governing body has also laid out a warning about sanctions on ticket sales in their next away match if the incident occurs again.

Earlier this season, a series of punishments were meted out by UEFA for Real Madrid players' celebrations against Atletico Madrid. Antonio Rudiger was fined €40,000 and Kylian Mbappe was fined €30,000, while Dani Ceballos was fined €20,000.

The latest sanction will be cause for concern, particularly as Real Madrid openly back Vinícius Júnior, who has long been subjected to racial abuse in Spain. The winger has consistently spoken up about incidents in recent years, and Los Blancos have notably backed him inside and outside of the courts.

Arsenal make plans for defensive replacements amid Real Madrid interest in Saliba

Arsenal appear adamant about retaining William Saliba, despite Real Madrid's continued advances. The Spanish giants have recognized the 24-year-old French defender as one of their main targets to strengthen an aging backline. Reports are suggesting that they have come up with an offer that Saliba and the Gunners cannot refuse (via The Sun).

Saliba, who is contracted to Arsenal until 2027, has been the backbone of the Mikel Arteta defense, forming a powerful partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. He has already made over 130 appearances for the Gunners. However, the temptation to join Los Blancos is huge, and an absence of renewed contract talks has only created suspense regarding Saliba's future.

His possible exit has made the Gunners cast a keen eye over Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, according to Defensa Central (via Just Arsenal). The 21-year-old Ivorian defender has been keeping good form in Portugal, with two goals in 29 league games this season.

Sporting CP have apparently set an €80m release clause for the Diomande. Based on this, the Gunners will need to decide if they hold onto Saliba or let him leave for Real Madrid. While the English outfit would surely prefer the former, the latter could be an eventuality and a replacement could come in handy.

