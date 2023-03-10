Real Madrid reject UEFA's proposal to refund fans for stadium debacle ahead of Champions League final vs Liverpool - Reports

Real Madrid have rejected UEFA’s partial reimbursement proposal, demanding that every ticket holder for the 2021-22 Champions League final be compensated for their troubles. Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the match, with Vinicius Junior's goal being the decider.

Chaos ensued outside Paris’ Stade de France, which served as the venue for the 2021-22 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28. Reds fans were tear-gassed and harassed outside the stadium, failing to get inside as fraudulent ticket-holders occupied their seats.

The kickoff was delayed by 36 minutes to bring the situation under control, but it turned out to be insufficient, as many genuine ticket holders left the venue after failing to get inside.

On Tuesday (7 March), UEFA announced that it would refund the fans who were affected by the incident. The announcement clarified that all Liverpool ticket holders (just over 19,000) would be reimbursed alongside the spectators who were most affected.

B/R Football @brfootball



Then Karim Benzema stepped up with a clutch hat trick to kick-start a heroic run to the Champions League title One year ago today, Real Madrid were 2-0 down on aggregate at HT against PSG in the last 16.Then Karim Benzema stepped up with a clutch hat trick to kick-start a heroic run to the Champions League title One year ago today, Real Madrid were 2-0 down on aggregate at HT against PSG in the last 16.Then Karim Benzema stepped up with a clutch hat trick to kick-start a heroic run to the Champions League title 😤 https://t.co/JqAxJkG9pP

On Thursday (9 March), Real Madrid released a statement, refusing to accept partial compensation and asking UEFA to compensate every fan present inside the stadium. Their statement read (via The BBC):

“All the fans experienced an unacceptable delay in the start of the match," the Spanish club said. In addition, there was unacceptable insecurity both in accessing and leaving the stadium, as well as additional harm such as theft, assaults and threats.”

It continued:

“Unfortunately we consider the Uefa proposal insufficient.

“The content of the report, which was requested by UEFA itself, highlights all the fans who attended the final were victims of Uefa's poor organization and saw their personal safety compromised.”

The statement concluded:

“Whether being able to access the stadium or not, or having done so at the scheduled time, which in any case was due to the exceptional behaviour of the fans of the two clubs, the reality is that all the fans suffered.

“For this reason, Real Madrid has decided not to cooperate with the limited compensation scheme promoted by Uefa, which we ask to rectify and assume full responsibility.”

UEFA has agreed to refund fans who had tickets for A, B, C, X, Y, and Z gates. Additionally, those who did not enter the venue before kick-off (9:00 PM local), failed to enter at all, and had accessibility tickets would also get a refund.

Versatile veteran is contemplating leaving Real Madrid in the summer: Reports

Real Madrid stalwart Nacho Fernandez is considering leaving the Spanish capital in the summer, Spanish outlet Relevo has reported. According to Relevo, Nacho, for the first time in his career, is seriously considering the idea of leaving the 14-time European champions. His contract is set to expire in June 2023 and the club are yet to announce an extension for the Spaniard.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Expiring contracts: Benzema, Asensio, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Nacho, Mariano.



Which ones would you renew and which ones would you say goodbye to? Expiring contracts: Benzema, Asensio, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Nacho, Mariano.Which ones would you renew and which ones would you say goodbye to?

Academy graduate Nacho has never been a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, but his performances have often proven to be decisive. He is capable of playing in all defensive positions and possesses remarkable technical acumen.

The 33-year-old, who has been one of Los Blancos’s best players this season, has played 303 matches for the All-Whites in his career. He has won five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles amongst other honors.

Poll : 0 votes