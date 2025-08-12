Real Madrid release statement objecting RFEF decision regarding Barcelona's LaLiga matchday 17 fixture

Real Madrid have released a statement objecting to RFEF's decision to hold the La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in the United States. The Spanish giants believe it is unacceptable and sets a precedent for non-sporting interests for the clubs.

RFEF gave their approval to LaLiga on Monday, August 11, to move the Villarreal vs Barcelona match to the United States in December. They released a statement confirming the decision and were waiting for approval from UEFA and FIFA. An extract from the statement read (via ESPN):

"In its meeting on Aug. 11, 2025, the board of the RFEF has learnt of the request from clubs Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona to play their matchday 17 first division game in the United States. After receiving and reviewing the paperwork received, and after the approval of the board, the RFEF will pass on the request to UEFA to begin the procedures for FIFA's prior authorisation of the game at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, on December 20 2025, in accordance with FIFA's international game regulations and the applicable rules approved by the RFEF."

Los Blancos have now opposed the decision and called for FIFA to reject the proposal. They believe that all league matches should be conducted in Spain and said in their statement:

"Real Madrid C.F. would like to make it clear to its members, supporters, and football fans in general that it firmly rejects the proposal to play the National First Division League Championship match between Villarreal C.F. and F.C. Barcelona on match day 17 outside Spain."

"The integrity of the competition requires that all matches take place under the same conditions for all teams. Unilaterally modifying this regime breaks the equality between contenders, compromises the legitimacy of the results, and sets an unacceptable precedent that opens the door to exceptions based on non-sporting interests, clearly affecting sporting integrity and risking the adulteration of the competition. If this proposal were to be carried out, its consequences would be so serious that it would be a turning point in the world of football."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have been vocal about the plan. They were in favor of the matchday 17 game being moved to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States, in December.

Real Madrid take action to block Villarreal vs Barcelona in the United States

In their statement, Real Madrid have also announced that they have taken action to block the Villarreal vs Barcelona game from being moved to the United States. Los Blancos have requested FIFA not to authorise the plan and also called for UEFA to deny RFEF's request.

The Spanish giants have also written to the Consejo Superior de Deportes (Spanish High Sports Council) requesting that it not authorize the league's request without unanimous consent.

No other club from Spain have opposed the decision from RFEF, but the plan has been in motion since 2018. However, this season was the first time LaLiga planned the whole move, but now faces the hurdle set by Real Madrid.

