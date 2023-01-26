Real Madrid release statement after Vinicius Jr is targeted by racist Atletico Madrid fans again ahead of derby

Real Madrid have released a strong statement after some Atletico Madrid fans targeted Vinicius Jr. by hanging an effigy from a bridge ahead of their clash. The Spanish side want those responsible to be held accountable.

The two rivals clash in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals today (January 26), and the buildup has seen Atletico Madrid fans target Vinicius again. They chanted against the Brazilian earlier this season, but have taken things to another level now.

Los Blancos have now released a statement against it and called for action to be taken against those responsible for the effigy. It read:

"Real Madrid C. F. wants to thank the support and expressions of affection received after the unfortunate and disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius. We express our strongest condemnation of events that violate the fundamental rights and dignity of people, and that they have nothing to do with the values that soccer and sport represent."

The statement continued:

"These attacks, like those that our player now suffers, or those that any athlete can suffer, cannot have a place in a society like ours. Real Madrid trusts that all the responsibilities of those who have participated in such a despicable act will be refined."

Atletico Madrid promised Real Madrid action after incident earlier this season

Atletico Madrid promised action against fans who were involved in racist chants against Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr earlier this season. They claimed that they were against it and wanted authorities to identify and punish those responsible.

The statement read:

"Atlético de Madrid roundly condemns the inadmissible chants that a minority of fans made outside the stadium before the derby. Racism is one of the biggest scourges of our society and unfortunately the world of football and clubs are not free from its presence."

It ended with:

"To this end, we have contacted the authorities to offer them our full cooperation in the investigation of the events that took place outside the stadium and to ask them to identify the people who participated in order to proceed with the immediate expulsion of those who are members of the club."

However, a Spanish prosecutor claimed that the chant was not a crime as it only lasted a few seconds.

