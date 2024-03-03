Real Madrid release strong statement after 2-2 Valencia draw, slam referee Gil Manzano’s ‘unprecedented decision’

Real Madrid have released a statement after Jude Bellingham's late strike against Valencia was ruled out by referee Gil Manzano.

Valencia took a 2-0 lead in the first half an hour, with Hugo Duro (27') and Roman Yaremchuk (30') getting on the scoresheet. Los Merengues, though, mounted a come back at the Mestalla, with Vinicius Junior (45+5', 76') bagging a brace.

It looked like Carlo Ancelotti's team had won it late, with Bellingham finding the back of the net with a header. Referee Gil Manzano, though, blew the final whistle when Brahim Diaz's cross was in the air.

The decision caused controversy, and Los Blancos have released a statement on the matter, which read (via Los Blancos' website):

"An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid from beating Valencia at Mestalla. With the score at 2-2 and in the last play of the game, Brahim crossed into the box, and Bellingham headed home to make it 3-2."

They added:

"But the referee disallowed the goal, as he had blown for full-time when the Malagueño 's pass was still in the air. The LaLiga leaders deserved all three points but had to settle for a point after coming back from 2-0 down. Two goals from Vini Jr. tied the match, which was finally settled by Gil Manzano's decision."

Jude Bellingham was sent off for complaining to the referee.

Vinicius Junior reacts after Real Madrid's draw against Valencia

The game against Valencia was Vinicius Junior's 250th in a Real Madrid start. He has scored 74 goals and won 161 games.

Vinicius has also won 10 trophies with Los Blancos, including the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. The Brazilian, though, expressed frustration at how the Valencia game ended (via Los Blancos' website):

"It was a very difficult game. After conceding two goals, we managed to equalise, and, in the end, we didn't manage to win because they didn't let us. We have to continue to be strong. We need the fans to be with us because we're going to need them."

Despite the draw, Real Madrid maintain a healthy lead atop La Liga. They have 66 points from 27 games and are ahead of second-placed Girona (59), who have a game in hand.

