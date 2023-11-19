Real Madrid could rely on Jude Bellingham to help sign Premier League superstar: Reports

With Real Madrid still in the hunt for a seasoned attacker to lead their line, Jude Bellingham has emerged as a surprising candidate to help his side land their man. Following the convoluted saga of Kylian Mbappe's transfer, Los Blancos have reportedly set their eyes on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, who has briefly shared the locker room with Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti has been desperately eyeing a number nine to fill the void left by Karim Benzema's move to the Middle East. While former academy product Joselu was temporarily signed on loan from Espanyol, his form so far has been lukewarm. The 33-year-old Spaniard has only netted five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Instead, new signing Jude Bellingham has been the primary provider of goals for Ancelotti, having already bagged 13 in 14 appearances across all competitions. Nevertheless, the absence of an out-and-out striker means the Spanish giants are actively looking to secure a long-term solution in the said position.

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid have apparently moved on from Kylian Mbappe after a tedious and prolonged pursuit of the Frenchman. Instead, they are now looking to recruit Manchester City's goal-machine Erling Haaland for their number nine position.

As reported by El Nacional, the Norwegian forward has a termination clause in his contract with the Cityzens that would allow him to switch clubs for a fee of €200m.

The Catalan media outlet also states that Jude Bellingham's presence can aid Real Madrid in their reported quest for Haaland. The duo were teammates for a couple of seasons at Borussia Dortmund and seemingly share a good relationship.

Having bagged a mind-boggling 52 goals last term as his team romped to the continental treble, Erling Haaland has continued his goalscoring exploits, having already netted 17 goals this season. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Spanish giants are interested in the 23-year-old's signature despite the high price attached to him.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham recently secured the 2023 Golden Boy award

Jude Bellingham could not have asked for a better start to life in Spain. The young kid from Birmingham has already started repaying his gigantic transfer fee of €103m, which now seems like a bargain.

The 20-year-old Englishman recently reigned supreme at the 2023 Golden Boy ceremony, adding another accolade to his cabinet. This news comes just weeks after Bellingham grabbed the Kopa Trophy, given to the best under-21 football player in the world, at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

With 13 goals, the youngster is already his side's top scorer this season. Bellingham is also leading the scoring charts in La Liga, scoring 10 times in 11 league games.