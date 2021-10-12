Real Madrid demand Chelsea star as part of exchange deal for Eden Hazard - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea right-back Reece James and will try to include the England international in any deal which will see Eden Hazard return to Stamford Bridge.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen to bring Eden Hazard back to the Premier League. The Belgian has endured a torrid time in Spain since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth £100 million.

Abramovich believes Eden Hazard will be able to rejuvenate his career if he re-signs for Chelsea, and could look to sign the 30-year-old in January. Real Madrid are believed to be keen to offload Hazard, but will look to sign Reece James as part of any deal that would see Hazard rejoin the Blues.

Eden Hazard scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea during his seven-year stint with the club between 2012 and 2019. He led the Blues to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa League trophies.

The 30-year-old has struggled to replicate the form he displayed at Chelsea during his time with Real Madrid. Hazard has managed to score just five goals in 51 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.

Real Madrid will look to recoup a portion of the £100 million they spent to sign Hazard from Chelsea in 2019. Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly willing to pay only £35 million for the 2015 Premier League Player of the Year.

Reports have suggested Real Madrid will look to offer Eden Hazard plus cash to Chelsea in exchange for Reece James.

The Spanish giants are desperate to sign a new right-back to provide competition and cover for the aging Dani Carvajal. Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a massive fan of Reece James.

Re-signing Real Madrid star Eden Hazard could prove to be a huge risk for Chelsea

The poor performances of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the opening stages of the 2021-22 season could force Tuchel to target the signing of an attacking midfielder in January.

Chelsea have reportedly begun negotiations with Real Madrid for Eden Hazard. The Belgian has, however, become a shadow of the player he once used to be during his time with Chelsea.

He has struggled with numerous injuries during his two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea are therefore better off targeting up-and-coming talents such as RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku or Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

