Real Madrid's alternative if they can't sign Jude Bellingham revealed - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes if their pursuit of Jude Bellingham fails.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Los Blancos will pursue the Brazilian midfielder if a deal for the Borussia Dortmund star is not reached.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies just over a year ago from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth around £40 million. Since then, he has become an integral part of manager Eddie Howe's squad, playing a key role in the team's push for a top-four spot. He has four goals and three assists in 25 appearances for the team.

Any deal for the midfielder will not come cheap for Real Madrid, as the top brass at Newcastle consider the Brazilian a key part of the team. Guimaraes is expected to stay at St. James Park as a top player for the team's project and long-term visions. However, Guimaraes will find it hard to decline a pursuit from one of Europe's top clubs, who regularly compete for trophies.

Los Blancos' pursuit of Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is no secret. With the contracts of club icons Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to expire over the summer, the La Liga giants will do well to add a player of Bellingham's caliber to the center of the park.

With the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni already present, the addition of the England international could set Real Madrid's midfield for the next decade. Bellingham has 10 goals and six assists this season for the Bundesliga club.

However, they will face heavy competition for Bellingham's signature. Multiple top clubs across Europe are set to be vying for the player, especially Liverpool.

Real Madrid youngster to stay with first team for the rest of the season

Alvaro Rodriguez has impressed in his appearances.

Real Madrid youngster Alvaro Rodriguez is set to remain with the first-team squad for the rest of the season. The Uruguayan has impressed manager Carlo Ancelotti with his performances this season and has been rewarded.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Los Blancos against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey. He registered an assist on his La Liga debut against Osasuna and scored the equalizer in the Madrid derby where the match was drawn 1-1.

Speaking about Rodriguez, Ancelotti said (via AS):

“Next season he will be in the first team, because he has a quality that few others have. His age, his height, he’s powerful, he keeps the ball and he’s formidable with his head. In this last stretch of the season, we will evaluate whether we need him, which I think we do."

