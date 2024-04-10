Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti or Manchester City's Pep Guardiola? Michael Owen names who he'd rather play under 

Michael Owen has explained why he'd prefer to play under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola than Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The managerial pair are undoubtedly two of the greatest coaches in history. Their trophy cabinets speak for themselves and success has followed them throughout Europe.

Guardiola became the first manager in history to win two continental trebles last season. The Spaniard guided Manchester City to their first UEFA Champions League as well as his fifth Premier League title and second FA Cup.

Ancelotti is the most successful coach in Champions League history, winning the competition four times. The Italian has won titles in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

Owen feels Guardiola would teach him more about the game as he's a student of the game. The former Real Madrid star hailed the City boss as the best manager in the world (via TNT Sports):

"Well, I think Pep Guardiola teaches so much about the game. He’s a student of the game, he’s probably tactically, the best manager on the planet at the moment. Possibly ever. So, I would say that it would be a fascinating insight just to sit in the dressing room in a season with Pep Guardiola."

Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in July 2016 and was tasked with fulfilling their dream of winning Europe's elite club competition. He's accomplished more than that, overseeing 341 wins in 462 games, and implementing his possession-based style of play.

Ancelotti is in his second spell at Real Madrid and has overseen 113 wins in 163 games. He is renowned for his man-management, ensuring high-profile names stay on course in his mission for success.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola feels Real Madrid need to accept not being the superior team

Pep Guardiola responded to Carlo Ancelotti's explanation for last season's defeat.

Ancelotti has overseen just 23 defeats in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of those was a humiliating 4-0 loss (5-1 aggregate) to Manchester City in last season's Champions League semifinals.

The Madrid boss suggested this week his side lacked personality which led to that defeat. He spoke ahead of another meeting with the Cityzens in this season's quarterfinals.

However, Guardiola disagreed with Ancelotti's stance and insisted that the La Liga giants need to understand that sometimes the victors were just the better team. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"When Real Madrid lose, they think it’s because they were bad. But they have to think the other team was better. That game we were better. Not because Real Madrid were bad."

Real Madrid and Manchester City settled on a 3-3 draw in a Champions League classic last night (April 9). This was the first leg of their quarterfinal tie and the second is at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 17).

