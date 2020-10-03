Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to be out of action for two months due to a knee injury

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal is expected to miss close to two months of action due to a knee injury, as confirmed by the club. Carvajal has 'an injury to the inner lateral ligament of the right knee', according to the club's statement.

The Spain international will also miss international fixtures against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine in the upcoming international break. Barcelona's Sergi Roberto replaced the injured Carvajal in the Spain national team.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has decisions to make after the injury to his first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. The Los Blancos decided to sell promising full-back Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan earlier this summer after having loaned him out to Borussia Dortmund.

Alvaro Odriozola, who was also on loan in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, has returned to his parent club and could be an option for Zidane. The 24-year-old is the only natural right-back at the club apart from Dani Carvajal.

Spain internationals Nacho and Lucas Vazquez have played for Real Madrid as right-backs under Zidane but struggled for game-time last season due to injuries. Left-back Ferland Mendy has also been used as a right-back on odd occasions by Zidane.

Carvajal's industry as a right-back will be missed by Real Madrid as the 28-year-old is one of the leaders in the dressing room. The Real Madrid academy graduate spoke about the team's aim of trying to retain the La Liga title this season:

"The aim, as always, is to fight for everything. We want to start La Liga well and get as many points on the board as possible before the next international break in October."

"It is a question of us setting out short-term objectives, taking them in blocks of five or six games and trying to pick up maximum points. Then, when March comes around, we will see if we are still in a position where we can fight for everything, but the team looks like it's in good shape after pre-season."

Real Madrid have been drawn with Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the group stages of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.