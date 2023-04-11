Real Madrid's David Alaba reiterates why he voted for Lionel Messi ahead of teammate Karim Benzema at Best FIFA Football Awards

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has once again explained his decision to vote for Lionel Messi over teammate Karim Benzema at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

As the captain of the Austrian national team, Alaba's top three picks for the award were Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe in that order. Fans were outraged as the Austrian defender received harsh abuse and massive criticism on social media.

The former Bayern Munich star had opened up about the controversy and defended his decision on Instagram. Alaba insisted that the choice of Lionel Messi was not solely his and that the entire team had a say in the matter.

SPORTbible @sportbible David Alaba was the only Real Madrid player to vote for Lionel Messi ahead of Karim Benzema for The Best award.



He has received a horrific amount of racist abuse since this. Disgraceful. David Alaba was the only Real Madrid player to vote for Lionel Messi ahead of Karim Benzema for The Best award.He has received a horrific amount of racist abuse since this. Disgraceful. https://t.co/5w81ILTCAJ

Alaba said at a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea (via Marca):

"I am not the one who chooses, we are a team and everyone can vote for the best and in the end, there is a result and that was the result. I think you know it but I will explain it again if necessary."

The Austrian captain's vote certainly helped the Argentine icon's chances as Lionel Messi went on to win the award. Despite the outrage from Real Madrid's fanbase, many would argue for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's case, considering his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory.

Messi has racked up 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 matches across all competitions for PSG this season. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine forward will remain at the Parc des Princes next season, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Real Madrid icon Marcelo names Lionel Messi as 'the toughest opponent' he's ever faced

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has shared the stage with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi for many years at the height of the two Spanish giants' rivalry. The now-retired Brazilian defender has opened up about his encounters against the Argentine.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo for most club goals scored in Europe Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo for most club goals scored in Europe 🐐🐐 https://t.co/zKhaPAojxo

Marcelo heaped praise on the PSG winger, naming him as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. He told The Athletic:

“Messi is incredible, the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. We all know the quality he has even now, aged 35, and before it was the same. El Clasico has always been one of the best games to watch and play. I was lucky enough to have featured in one of the best eras of Clasicos. But it wasn’t just Messi, there were other players who were also incredible.”

Marcelo registered 546 appearances across all competitions during his career at Real Madrid, recording 38 goals and 103 assists. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

